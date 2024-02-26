Under-the-influence Dundee driver caused two-car smash that blocked A9 in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Under-the-influence Dundee driver caused two-car smash that blocked A9 in Perthshire

Christopher Harper crashed into another car while attempting a dodgy overtaking manoeuvre during a torrential downpour.

By Jamie Buchan
Christopher Harper admitted dangerous driving on the A9 near Findo Gask in October 2022.
A speeding under-the-influence driver caused a terrifying two-car smash which brought the A9 to a standstill.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 41-year-old ploughed his Honda Civic into the central barrier, while the red Ford Fiesta he struck went spinning out of control.

Its driver Lynne Powell was trapped inside her vehicle and had to be rescued by firefighters.

And debris from the smash was thrown into the other carriageway, forcing oncoming vehicles to take evasive action.

Cut free by firefighters

Harper, of Kettins Terrace, Dundee, pled guilty to dangerous driving along the dual carriageway at excessive speed for the horrendous weather conditions on October 20 2022, near the Findo Gask turn-off.

Although prosecutors agreed to drop allegations he was driving at four-times the drug drive limit with a cocaine metabolite in his system, the court was told he was “under the influence” at the time of the collision.

Prosecutor Sam Craib told the court: “At about 11am, Ms Powell was travelling north along the A9 to visit some family.

“She was travelling along the same section of road as the accused.

“At the time, the weather conditions were poor with heavy rain and standing water.”

Christopher Harper admitted a charge of dangerous driving when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr Craib said: “Ms Powell was in lane one and doing about 60mph (in a 70mph stretch) because of the conditions.

“The accused went into lane two and began overtaking vehicles, including a bus.

“Witnesses on the bus observed the accused driving past them at a speed which they considered as too fast for the road conditions.

“The accused overtook another vehicle and witnesses there formed the same opinion.”

Bad overtaking

The fiscal depute said: “As the accused passed Ms Powell’s vehicle he moved back into lane one in front of her.

“But he had not left sufficient space and struck the front of her car.”

The crash closed off part of the A9, near Findo Gask. Image: Google

Both vehicles lost control and Harper went into the central barrier.

“Debris was then thrown onto the opposite side of the road, meaning vehicles travelling south had to take evasive action,” said Mr Craib.

“Ms Powell’s vehicle began spinning and went sideways multiple times, before coming to stop on all four wheels.

“The road was completely blocked, and Ms Powell was trapped in her car.

“People stopped to assist.”

The court heard that Ms Powell was still inside her vehicle when emergency services arrived.

She was cut free by firefighters.

Mr Craib told Sheriff Simon Collins KC: “It is only fair to inform you, that the accused was under the influence at the time.”

Trauma after crash

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “It is accepted that a blood analysis was carried out on the accused which indicated a positive response.”

She said her client did not give himself enough time to complete his overtaking manoeuvre.

“He effectively clips the other vehicle,” she said. “It was certainly an error of judgement.

“Following this incident, Mr Harper was significantly traumatised.”

The court heard that he now suffers from PTSD and is unable to work.

Sheriff Collins deferred sentence for background reports.

“A substantial period of disqualification is inevitable,” he told Harper.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

