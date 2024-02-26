Perthshire mum’s GoFundMe probed by police investigating missing money claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire mum’s GoFundMe probed by police investigating missing money claims

Sharyn McInally-Johnston's fundraiser brought in more than £200,000 for a child who died after a stem cell transplant

By Morag Lindsay
Sharyn McInally-Johnston.
Sharyn McInally-Johnston.

Police are investigating a £216,000 fundraiser set up by a Perthshire mum to save a dying child amid allegations that donations have gone missing.

Sharyn McInally-Johnston organised a GoFundMe and enlisted celebrities such as Simon Cowell to raise money for urgent medical treatment for Nathaniel Nabena.

When the ten-year-old died, it was agreed the public donations would go to help other children in need.

But now Nathaniel’s dad is questioning where the funds have gone.

And Police Scotland has confirmed officers are investigating reports of financial irregularities.

family snapshot showing Ebi Nabena with his arm round his son Nathaniel, who is wearing a colourful eye patch
Nathaniel and his dad Ebi Nabena. Image: Ebi Nabena.

Ms McInally-Johnston’s husband Mark said she was unavailable, and also refused to comment when The Courier visited their home near Aberfeldy this week.

Nathaniel’s father Ebi Nabena told us: “All I want is justice and transparency

“The money cannot bring my son back.

“But I know Nathaniel wanted it to help other children.”

Sharyn McInally-Johnston commended for fundraising

Nathaniel came to the UK from Nigeria in 2020 to have a prosthetic eye fitted after losing his own to a rare tumour.

It was then he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Specialists said the youngster had just months to live and his only hope was a stem cell transplant.

Smiling Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell supported the fundraiser.

But because he and his family were not EU citizens, he did not qualify for NHS treatment.

Mr Nabena says Sharyn McInally-Johnston made contact through a Facebook group for children with AML and offered to help raise funds for private surgery.

She enlisted a national newspaper to spread the word.

Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Katie Price were among the stars who lent their support.

There was a massive outpouring of public sympathy, with donations totalling £216,421 pouring in.

An early day motion tabled in the House of Commons commended Ms McInally-Johnston’s “extraordinarily selfless action”.

Then, days before Nathaniel’s private treatment was due to start, his application to stay in the UK on compassionate grounds was accepted for processing.

View of Aberfeldy surrounded by Perthshire forests and mountains
Sharyn McInally-Johnston lives near Aberfeldy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

This meant he became eligible for NHS care.

The operation in June 2021 was a success but in 2022 Nathaniel became sick again.

He died on August 19 2022 after contracting an infection.

No comment from couple

Mr Nabena, now living in Croydon with his wife and their other children, says he wanted to set up a foundation in Nathaniel’s name to help other kids, but learned funds were missing.

He reported his concerns to the Metropolitan Police last summer and also alerted GoFundMe.

Mr Nabena says he was contacted by an officer from Police Scotland after the case was referred to them.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Courier: “Enquiries are continuing following a report of financial irregularities with regard to a GoFundMe page.”

Mark and Sharyn McInally-Johnston taking a selfie beside a river
Mark and Sharyn McInally-Johnston.

A GoFundMe spokesperson said: “We will always cooperate with any police investigation into misuse.

“In the very rare case there is misuse, we refund donations. This means there is no risk whatsoever to donors.

“We’re proud to have the world’s only giving guarantee, where your money gets where it is supposed to go – or we will reimburse you.”

Mark McInally-Johnston claims the couple have been advised by police not to comment.

The pair run a business called Prepper’s Paradise, which sells survival gear.

In March 2022, they told newspapers they had sold out of gas masks following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

And in December that same year, Ms McInally-Johnston spoke of her joy at becoming one of the first Scots to win a place on a pilot’s training course, despite using a wheelchair for a bone condition.

More from Perth & Kinross

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Christopher Harper. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 23/02/2024
Under-the-influence Dundee driver caused two-car smash that blocked A9 in Perthshire
Quick-thinking by Skye Innes helped save neighbour Albert Garrick after he fell near his Perth home.
'She saved my life': Perth pensioner thanks neighbour who came to his rescue after…
Marli Laing was thrown from her horse, Pride, when she was spooked by a passing car. Image: Jodi Wallace/Google Street View
Perthshire teen thrown from horse and trampled on after fast driver spooked animal
Scott Chalmers.
Perth engineer's shock as song he wrote two decades ago in parents' house becomes…
Officers outside vets in Perth City centre
Dog put down after Auchterarder attack as police outside Perth vets
Police and paramedics on Melville Street in Perth.
Police raid property in Perth city centre
Thomas Devers.
Drug-crazed thief alerted neighbour after ransacking parked car in Crieff
Broxden roundabout, Perth.
Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash at Broxden roundabout in Perth
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving Picture shows; Marguerite Macgilchrist. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 23/02/2024
Driver, 82, mowed down pedestrians in Perth city centre
Perthshire Local director Iain Fenwick.
'Don't make cuts, do a better job': Perth businessman's plea over event budget cut…
2

Conversation