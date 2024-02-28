County lines dealers jailed after Dundee chase

A pair of county lines drug dealers who were caught with a stash of cocaine in Dundee have been sentenced.

Police were led on a dangerous chase across parts of the city by Joshua Olumuyiwa who mounted a kerb and narrowly missed pedestrians.

A jury previously convicted the 32-year-old and co-accused Brandon Collins, 24, of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

A charge of having sex with a 15-year-old girl at Sleeperz Hotel was not proven.

Their trial at Forfar Sheriff Court previously heard how police had tried to pull over a Ford EcoSport in Dundee on June 14 2019.

The car, which had had its registration plates switched for fraudulent ones, was being driven dangerously by Olumuyiwa.

Officers followed the vehicle along Pitkerro Road, Albert Street, Forfar Road, Dura Street and Balmore Street.

In his bid to evade police, Olumuyiwa mounted a kerb, narrowly avoiding pedestrians and drove on the wrong side of the road, overtaking a bus.

Officers eventually seized the vehicle and found a Nokia phone, £397 in cash, 0.25g of heroin in a paper and a tub containing 9.47g of cocaine – worth between £500 and £1,000 – and 8.43g of heroin.

A woman living in Bolton – almost 300 miles away – had reported the car as stolen two months earlier.

Jailed

The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on the pair.

The charge stated they were concerned in the supply of cocaine between April 1 and June 14 2019 on Hilltown Terrace, Clepington Street, South Union Street, Albert Street and at Sleeperz Hotel.

Olumuyiwa was also convicted of dealing heroin, driving dangerously with fraudulent plates and resetting the car.

Olumuyiwa was previously hit with a seven-and-a-half year sentence imposed at Manchester Crown Court for a terrifying masked machete attack on his ex-partner in a busy pub.

Solicitor advocate Bill Adam, representing Collins, who had travelled from Manchester to be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court, said his client had grown in maturity since the incident

He said: “Mr Collins was only 19 when committing this offence and it can be easily assumed that he was a small link in the chain being manipulated by others given his youth.”

According to solicitor advocate Lewis Kennedy, Olumuyiwa did not seek to minimise his involvement during his interview with a social worker.

Sheriff Paul Brown jailed Olumuyiwa for a total of four years and disqualified him from driving for 11 years.

He will have to sit an extended test to regain his licence.

Collins was sentenced to a 14 months in prison.

