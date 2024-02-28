County lines dealers jailed after Dundee chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

County lines dealers jailed after Dundee chase

Joshua Olumuyiwa and Brandon Collins were found guilty of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

By Ciaran Shanks
The pair were found guilty of dealing cocaine. Image: Shutterstock.
The pair were found guilty of dealing cocaine. Image: Shutterstock.

A pair of county lines drug dealers who were caught with a stash of cocaine in Dundee have been sentenced.

Police were led on a dangerous chase across parts of the city by Joshua Olumuyiwa who mounted a kerb and narrowly missed pedestrians.

A jury previously convicted the 32-year-old and co-accused Brandon Collins, 24, of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

A charge of having sex with a 15-year-old girl at Sleeperz Hotel was not proven.

Their trial at Forfar Sheriff Court previously heard how police had tried to pull over a Ford EcoSport in Dundee on June 14 2019.

The car, which had had its registration plates switched for fraudulent ones, was being driven dangerously by Olumuyiwa.

Officers followed the vehicle along Pitkerro Road, Albert Street, Forfar Road, Dura Street and Balmore Street.

In his bid to evade police, Olumuyiwa mounted a kerb, narrowly avoiding pedestrians and drove on the wrong side of the road, overtaking a bus.

Officers eventually seized the vehicle and found a Nokia phone, £397 in cash, 0.25g of heroin in a paper and a tub containing 9.47g of cocaine – worth between £500 and £1,000 – and 8.43g of heroin.

A woman living in Bolton – almost 300 miles away – had reported the car as stolen two months earlier.

Jailed

The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on the pair.

The charge stated they were concerned in the supply of cocaine between April 1 and June 14 2019 on Hilltown Terrace, Clepington Street, South Union Street, Albert Street and at Sleeperz Hotel.

Olumuyiwa was also convicted of dealing heroin, driving dangerously with fraudulent plates and resetting the car.

Olumuyiwa was previously hit with a seven-and-a-half year sentence imposed at Manchester Crown Court for a terrifying masked machete attack on his ex-partner in a busy pub.

Solicitor advocate Bill Adam, representing Collins, who had travelled from Manchester to be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court, said his client had grown in maturity since the incident

He said: “Mr Collins was only 19 when committing this offence and it can be easily assumed that he was a small link in the chain being manipulated by others given his youth.”

According to solicitor advocate Lewis Kennedy, Olumuyiwa did not seek to minimise his involvement during his interview with a social worker.

Sheriff Paul Brown jailed Olumuyiwa for a total of four years and disqualified him from driving for 11 years.

He will have to sit an extended test to regain his licence.

Collins was sentenced to a 14 months in prison.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ryan Steehouder during his rape trial.
Rapist caught drink-driving through Angus hours before sex assault conviction
The Carseview Centre
Dundee man set fires and stole car registration plates in bid for mental health…
Mhairi Ovenstone covered her head as she left court.
Tayside gymnastics club treasurer embezzled £30k from group to feed gambling habit
Mohammed Iqbal (left) and Thomas Naismith (right) leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Taxi driver feared river plunge during Tay Road Bridge 'race'
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Daily party flat assaults and Boxing Day swordsman
Andrew Adamson. Image: Facebook.
Drunken Dundee thug spat at police and said he had Hepatitis C
Robert Notman. Image: Facebook
Gangland thug smacked Perth Prison guard in row over missing underpants
Aaron Bradford was caught up in the EncroChat crackdown. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock
Major Dundee dealer caught in high-level encrypted criminal network crackdown
Nicola Kerr.
Drink-drive Angus nightshift nurse blamed Covid and booze-laced football bus stash
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — The full gamut of driving offences