Pair in court accused of attacking Raith fan after Fife derby in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Pair in court accused of attacking Raith fan after Fife derby in Dunfermline

A third male failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dunfermline's East End Park. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
The alleged attack happened near East End Park after the Fife derby in January. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

A pair of teenagers have appeared in court accused of battering a young Raith Rovers fan after a Fife derby in Dunfermline.

The pair – 16 and 17 and both from Fife – are accused of assaulting their victim to his injury at a bus stop near Halbeath Road, close to East End Park, on January 2 this year.

A 20-year-old man, Mackenzie King, from Oakley, faces the same charge but failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

It is alleged all three males, while acting with others, assaulted the then-17-year-old Raith fan by repeatedly punching and kicking him on the head and body.

They are accused of seizing him and throwing him to the ground and repeatedly kicking and punching him on the head and body while he was on the ground.

The charge states they then seized him and kicked him on the body as he was attempting to leave.

Hearing aid destroyed

Prosecutor Laura McManus told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the allegation concerns an attack on a young person after a football match.

The fiscal depute said the complainer suffered injuries.

She said his hearing aid was destroyed and though this is not libelled, the Crown may yet wish to make an amendment to that effect.

Dunfermline fans at Fife derby on January 2.
Dunfermline fans during the Championship match on January 2, 2024. Image: Ewan Bootman/ SNS Group.

The accused trio are also said to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and repeatedly making offensive and derogatory remarks to their teenage victim at Dunfermline Queen Margaret train station, Whitefield Road, Halbeath Road and elsewhere.

The two teenagers, who cannot be identified because they are under 18, denied the charges.

Sheriff Susan Duff fixed a trial date for July 25 this year.

The sheriff released the teenagers on bail with a special condition forbidding them from attending any football matches in Scotland.

Incident roundly condemned

Footage of an incident after the match circulated on social media, appearing to show a male being assaulted.

Both clubs and players from the teams condemned the incident.

Raith's Daniel O'Reilly scores opening goal of the Fife derby on January 2
Raith’s Daniel O’Reilly scores opening goal of the Fife derby on January 2. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Raith keeper Kevin Dabrowski posted on X (formerly Twitter): “This is not what football is about, people like this ruin what football truly means.”

Dunfermline player Chris Hamilton also posted on the social media site, saying: “Not what our club’s about, disappointing to see. Hope the boy is okay.”

Fans roundly expressed their disapproval as well.

Title-chasing Raith won the derby match 2-1, their fourth victory in a row over their Fife rivals.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

To go with story by Alan Richardson. Cannabis dealer Picture shows; William Stewart. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/02/2024
19-day Perth cannabis dealer incriminated by tell-tale texts and bank records
Ramsay Burrow.
Teenager bottled stranger on Stirling nightclub dancefloor
Gorton was an Explorer Scout leader at the time of the allegations. Image: Shutterstock.
Perth Scout leader appears in court accused of sexual communications with child
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Register for single image and river throw threat
Andrew Newton represented himself at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh.
Paedophile University Challenge contestant appeals conviction
Police chased the stolen car along Pitkerro Road, in Dundee.
County lines dealers jailed after Dundee chase
Ryan Steehouder during his rape trial.
Rapist caught drink-driving through Angus hours before sex assault conviction
The Carseview Centre
Dundee man set fires and stole car registration plates in bid for mental health…
Mhairi Ovenstone covered her head as she left court.
Tayside gymnastics club treasurer embezzled £30k from group to feed gambling habit
Mohammed Iqbal (left) and Thomas Naismith (right) leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Taxi driver feared river plunge during Tay Road Bridge 'race'