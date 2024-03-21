Prison ‘direct alternative’ for Stirling dad with vile child material

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Prison ‘direct alternative’ for Stirling dad with vile child material

Steven Anderson pled guilty after a police raid on his home.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Steven Anderson from Stirling narrowly avoided prison.
Steven Anderson from Stirling narrowly avoided prison.

A Stirling father caught with hundreds of pornographic pictures and videos of children as young as five posing sexually or being abused was given a direct alternative to a prison sentence.

Police from the National Child Abuse Investigations Exploitation Unit raided Steven Anderson’s home in Randolph Terrace in March last year, after receiving a tip-off abuse material was being downloaded to an internet connection at the address.

Investigators seized a computer system unit and an external hard drive and Anderson surrendered his mobile phone.

Across the three devices, cybercrime specialists identified 618 indecent photo files and nine videos.

A total of 52 pictures and two videos were rated as Category A, the most serious level.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard the ages of the children featured ranged from 14 down to just five.

The videos had a total running time of 83 minutes.

Work probe

Anderson, 44, a first offender, appeared for sentence after pleading guilty last month to downloading and possessing the filth.

Solicitor Ken Dalling, defending, said his client is now the subject of an investigation at work, which was not specified in court.

Mr Dalling said: “He tells me that recently, while he remains in full-time employment, he has been suspended by his employer in connection with this.

“The question, I think, that is focusing his employer is whether there was any misuse made of computer devices within their control.

“He is adamant that there was not.

“He bitterly regrets the behaviour that brings him to court, he appreciates the seriousness of it, the impact of it on others, and he does not seek to hide from that.”

Mr Dalling said Anderson had already been engaging voluntarily in a treatment scheme to address his offending.

He added: “He has the support of his wife.”

Direct alternative to prison

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony placed Anderson on a 7pm to 7am curfew for eight months, sentenced him to 200 hours of unpaid work, ordered him to attend a sex offender treatment project, and placed him under social work supervision for three years and on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

He said: “I consider I can, just, deal with this in a non-custodial manner.

“However, this is a direct alternative to custody.

“If you breach this order, you’ll leave me with no alternative but to imprison you.”

