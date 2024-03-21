Full list of sailings from Dundee as Ambassador Cruise Line launches 2025 schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of sailings from Dundee as Ambassador Cruise Line launches 2025 schedule

Destinations include the Norwegian fjords, France and Spain.

By Kieran Webster
An Ambassador Cruise liner.
An Ambassador Cruise Line ship. Image: Supplied

A cruise company has announced its Dundee schedule for 2025.

Ambassador Cruise Line will have six sailings from the city next year.

Holidaymakers from the City of Discovery will have the chance to discover destinations such as the Norwegian fjords, France and Spain.

However, Ambassador is reducing the number of trips from the city with 10 on its schedule this year.

Ambassador Cruise unveils Dundee cruises for 2024 and launch huge sale
Ambassador cruise ship Ambition berthing in Dundee. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line

The reason for the reduction in sailings has not been confirmed.

Early bird discounts are being offered on bookings.

Offers include buy-one-get-one free tickets, half-price solo traveller tickets and premium drinks packages.

All offers are subject to availability and can only be bought before 11.59pm on May 29.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s Dundee schedule for 2025

Ambassador will run the following cruises from Dundee next year:

  • Normandy and the British Isles – July 20 2025
  • Norway’s fjords multi-generational adventure – July 31 2025
  • Norwegian fjord expedition –  August 7 2025
  • France and northern Spain adventure – August 15 2025
  • Summertime fjords August 28 2025
  • Mysteries of the Northern Isles – September 9 2025

Ambassador’s Ambition cruise ship visited Dundee for the first time in 2023.

A cabin on board the Ambition.
A cabin on board the Ambition. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The 500-seat theatre.
The theatre on board Ambition. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It can hold up to 1,200 passengers across 714 cabins – of which 125 have balconies.

Olympic gold medal-winning sailor Shirley Robertson OBE, from Dundee, was also named Ambiiton’s godmother.

It comes as Dundee and Rosyth are set to enjoy their busiest cruise season yet in 2024 with a full list of sailings already confirmed.

Conversation