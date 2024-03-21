Full list of sailings from Dundee as Ambassador Cruise Line launches 2025 schedule

A cruise company has announced its Dundee schedule for 2025.

Ambassador Cruise Line will have six sailings from the city next year.

Holidaymakers from the City of Discovery will have the chance to discover destinations such as the Norwegian fjords, France and Spain.

However, Ambassador is reducing the number of trips from the city with 10 on its schedule this year.

The reason for the reduction in sailings has not been confirmed.

Early bird discounts are being offered on bookings.

Offers include buy-one-get-one free tickets, half-price solo traveller tickets and premium drinks packages.

All offers are subject to availability and can only be bought before 11.59pm on May 29.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s Dundee schedule for 2025

Ambassador will run the following cruises from Dundee next year:

Normandy and the British Isles – July 20 2025

July 20 2025 Norway’s fjords multi-generational adventure – July 31 2025

July 31 2025 Norwegian fjord expedition – August 7 2025

August 7 2025 France and northern Spain adventure – August 15 2025

– August 15 2025 Summertime fjords – August 28 2025

August 28 2025 Mysteries of the Northern Isles – September 9 2025

Ambassador’s Ambition cruise ship visited Dundee for the first time in 2023.

It can hold up to 1,200 passengers across 714 cabins – of which 125 have balconies.

Olympic gold medal-winning sailor Shirley Robertson OBE, from Dundee, was also named Ambiiton’s godmother.

It comes as Dundee and Rosyth are set to enjoy their busiest cruise season yet in 2024 with a full list of sailings already confirmed.