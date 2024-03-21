Former bank turned bookies in Dundee city centre hits market with £580k price tag

A prominent former bank building turned bookies in Dundee city centre has been put up for sale.

The B-listed building on Murraygate is home to a Betfred bookmakers.

Before that, it was occupied by Ladbrokes, which opened what was said to be the chain’s biggest and most modern branch in Scotland on the site in 2007.

Betfred has an £85,000-a-year lease on the unit until August 2026.

The building is being marketed as a retail opportunity.

The ground floor of the three-floor property is mainly open-plan and home to the Betfred shop.

The main hall is flooded with light thanks to the circular skylight on the roof.

There is ancillary accommodation to the front and the rear of the main hall, along with on the first floor and in the basement.

The retail unit also benefits from two designated car parking spaces in the rear yard.

The Murraygate building is on the market with commercial property agents Singer Vielle for £580,000.

It comes as the neighbouring M&S store is set to close later this year – ahead of the retailer’s move to a new £10 million premises at Gallagher Retail Park.

According to The Courier’s high street tracker, nearly a quarter of shops on Murraygate are vacant.

Murraygate has most traditional shops of any Dundee city centre street

That is above the Dundee city centre average of just over 18%.

However, the street has the biggest proportion of traditional shops compared to any other main shopping street in Dundee city centre, many of which are dominated by food and drink outlets.

A new Courier initiative, Dundee Matters, is aimed at listening to the views of our readers, finding solutions to the city’s retail problems, and driving change