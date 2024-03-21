Former bank turned bookies in Dundee city centre hits market with £580k price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Former bank turned bookies in Dundee city centre hits market with £580k price tag

Betfred has a lease on the site until 2026.

By Andrew Robson
The Murraygate Betfred in Dundee City Centre for sale .
The former bank turned bookies on the Murraygate. Image: Singer Vielle

A prominent former bank building turned bookies in Dundee city centre has been put up for sale.

The B-listed building on Murraygate is home to a Betfred bookmakers.

Before that, it was occupied by Ladbrokes, which opened what was said to be the chain’s biggest and most modern branch in Scotland on the site in 2007.

The Murraygate unit is in a prime retail location.
The building is home to a Betfred bookies. Image: Singer Vielle

Betfred has an £85,000-a-year lease on the unit until August 2026.

The building is being marketed as a retail opportunity.

The ground floor of the three-floor property is mainly open-plan and home to the Betfred shop.

The betting shop inside the former bank hall.
The betting shop occupies the main hall. Image: Singer Vielle
Betfred currently occupy the commercial Murraygate unit.
Betfred has a lease on the site until 2026. Image: Singer Vielle
The main hall has a large skylight. Image: Singer Vielle

The main hall is flooded with light thanks to the circular skylight on the roof.

There is ancillary accommodation to the front and the rear of the main hall, along with on the first floor and in the basement.

The retail unit also benefits from two designated car parking spaces in the rear yard.

The property is set across three floors.
The property is set across three floors. Image: Singer Vielle
The first floor of the Murraygate unit is
There is extra accommodation in the building. Image: Singer Vielle
Staff spaces are found in the basement and on the first floor. I
Staff spaces are found in the basement and on the first floor. Image: Singer Vielle
inside the Betfred shop on Dundee high street
The retail unit has plenty of ancillary space. Image: Singer Vielle

The Murraygate building is on the market with commercial property agents Singer Vielle for £580,000.

It comes as the neighbouring M&S store is set to close later this year – ahead of the retailer’s move to a new £10 million premises at Gallagher Retail Park.

According to The Courier’s high street tracker, nearly a quarter of shops on Murraygate are vacant.

Murraygate has most traditional shops of any Dundee city centre street

That is above the Dundee city centre average of just over 18%.

However, the street has the biggest proportion of traditional shops compared to any other main shopping street in Dundee city centre, many of which are dominated by food and drink outlets.

A new Courier initiative, Dundee Matters, is aimed at listening to the views of our readers, finding solutions to the city’s retail problems, and driving change

More from Property

Logie Aston in Bridge of Allan.
Listed Victoria villa in Bridge of Allan has price slashed by £150k
This church in Kirkcaldy could be yours. Image: Church of Scotland.
5 churches on sale in Fife, Dundee and Angus
Lorraine Kelly's former Broughty Ferry home, Melfort. Image: Getty/supplied
Lorraine Kelly’s former Broughty Ferry home under offer after more than a year on…
Blairhullichan boasts stunning views over Loch Ard.
Huge £1.25m Stirlingshire estate comes with its own island
Rose Villa in Errol comes with an unusual hot tub room.
Perthshire fixer-upper with hot tub room and feature well going to auction
Inchmartine House is an impressive Carse of Gowrie mansion. Image: Strutt & Parker.
Exceptional A listed country mansion, cottage and former antique shop near Inchture on sale…
Glendarcey House is next to Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Rettie.
Modern mansion beside Gleneagles on sale for £2 million
The Broughty Ferry Esplanade flat is for sale. Image: Verdala
Broughty Ferry beach flat with 'unrivalled' Tay views hits market
This 15 bedroom house offers a redevelopment opportunity. Image: Rosie Fraser.
House in Dundee's West End with FIFTEEN bedrooms is fantastic renovation project
The apartment retains many of the church's original features. Image: Verdala
Inside beautiful Monifieth church apartment featuring stained glass window

Conversation