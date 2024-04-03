Dundee lawyer who conned late friend’s daughter is given unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee lawyer who conned late friend’s daughter is given unpaid work

Ian Davidson was given the punishment as an alternative to prison, a sheriff said.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ian Davidson at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ian Davidson at Dundee Sheriff Court.

An ex-lawyer who “despicably” conned a late friend’s daughter out of almost £3,000 has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Ian Davidson was found guilty of defrauding the vulnerable client after being instructed to wind-up her father’s estate.

The 62-year-old’s trial at Dundee Sheriff Court heard how he told Pauline Martin to make out a cheque for £2,739.31 in his name instead of law firm W & AS Bruce, for which he was working as a consultant at the time.

Davidson claimed he was “absolutely horrified” to be presented with the cheque and said he banked it before paying her the cash.

However, a sheriff branded his version of events “ridiculous” upon finding him guilty last month.

Ian Davidson
Ian Davidson.

At his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Sheriff John Rafferty told him: “You committed a despicable and mean crime in circumstances where you were in a position of trust as a solicitor and an experienced executor.

“You were a friend of the now-deceased and the now-deceased contacted you by telephone around two days before he died and explained his position to you.

“He asked you to look after his estate. He asked you to look after his vulnerable daughter and you agreed.

“Following his death, you breached that promise and did so in a cold and calculating way.”

Concerned with own reputation

Shameless Davidson was accused of prioritising his own reputation in a pre-sentencing interview with social workers and showing no remorse towards Ms Martin.

Solicitor John McLaughlin said Davidson, a first offender, would be willing to comply with a community-based order and understood the gravity of the offence placed him at risk of a stint in prison.

Sheriff Rafferty said: “There are no mitigating factors and the criminal justice social work reports indicate that you show no insight into the impact of your offending on your victim.

“You show no remorse. You are, however, concerned for your own self and reputation and concerned about damage to your reputation.

“Your reputation can now be seen in its true light. It is with considerable hesitation that I move away from a custodial sentence.”

Davidson was ordered to perform 280 hours of unpaid work and pay Ms Martin £600 in compensation as an alternative to custody.

Trial evidence

The trial heard that in the summer of 2017, Ms Martin, 59, contacted Davidson to wind-up her father Bernard’s estate.

As part of this, she said he told her to get a cheque made out in his name but not to tell anyone “because it would look like money laundering”.

Chasing a receipt from the law firm, she told partner Peter McDevitt what had happened and he told the trial it caused him a “great deal of concern” and would have been in clear breach of the Law Society of Scotland rules.

Despite repeated attempts, answers from Davidson were not forthcoming.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Davidson stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Giving evidence in his own defence, Davidson, of Clovis Duveau Drive, said Ms Martin had got into “an awful tizzy” in the bank and had agreed to have the cheque made out to him.

He said: “I was totally shocked.

“Stupidly, after she was crying a bit – and I’ll regret this to the day I die – I said ‘I’ll bank the cheque and give you the cash’.

“I remember saying to the dad ‘I’ll look after her’.

“The daftest thing I’ve ever done in my life – I was just helping somebody out.”

Davidson claimed he did not benefit from the money and gave it directly to Ms Martin, reacting in “sheer horror” after being informed of the fraud complaints in 2019.

The ex-solicitor – now a director of a Dundee property firm – was struck-off in 2022 after stealing from his dead father’s estate.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

