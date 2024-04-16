Tuesday court round-up — Cannabis speeder and one-man crime spree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Cannabis speeder and one-man crime spree

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A speeding driver high on cannabis raced through flooded Fife roads before being pulled over by the police.

Kristaps Ozols was hit with a hefty ban from the roads after he admitted driving dangerously from Kettlebridge to Glenrothes on October 30 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Ozols, a first offender, reached speeds of up to 75mph in a 40mph limit during the escapade, which saw him overtake a police vehicle at high speed.

Prosecutor Alan Bell said: “Police became aware of the accused’s vehicle in excess of the speed limit.

Kristaps Ozols leaving Dundee Sheriff Court.

“It overtook a police vehicle. The accused was followed and overtook a bin lorry. The vehicle accelerated harshly and was doing speeds of between 80-85mph.

Traffic lights were in operations due to “severe” flooding on the A914 but Ozols took no heed of warning signs.

“The accused vehicle’s braked harshly and remained stationary for a period of time before moving off at speed,” Mr Bell added.

“He continued to drive in excess of the speed limit in flooded and standing water.”

Ozols was later pulled over by police after being clocked doing 85mph on the 70mph A92.

The 21-year-old, of Tailabout Crescent in Cupar, pled guilty to driving dangerously while under the influence of cannabis by overtaking when unsafe to do so, driving at excessive speeds and driving during flooding and standing water on the A914 Kettlebridge, Muirhead, and the A92 Balfarg.

Ozols, a mechanic, opted to represent himself in the case and offered little by way of explanation to Sheriff George Way.

He was fined £550 after being disqualified from driving for two years. He must sit the extended test in order to regain his licence.

Subway health risk claims

A woman is facing claims that she put Subway customers at risk by placing disinfectant tablets in a bottle used to prepare sandwiches.

Prosecutors allege that Kimi Lunan‘s conduct at the shop on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry was “culpable and reckless”.

Subway in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View

It is alleged that the 19-year-old placed disinfectant tablets into a spray bottle used to spray water onto bread that is used to make sandwiches.

The sandwiches would be “sold and consumed by members of the public”.

Court papers allege that Lunan’s actions was to the potential endangerment of their health.

Lunan, of Findale Street, was not present when the case against her called at Dundee Sheriff Court. Her case was continued without plea until next month.

Fife killer faces life term

A Fife killer and sex offender who was deemed by a court to no longer be a risk, is facing a life sentence for raping women in Stirling, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Mohammed Akram was first jailed in 1979 for the culpable homicide of a man behind a pub in Glenrothes, Fife.

The 64-year-old was later convicted of abusing a four-year-old girl, and Lifelong Restriction Order was imposed.

Mohammed Akram at Edinburgh High Court. Image: Lesley Donald Photography.

But the conviction was overturned following an appeal.

In 2017, a sheriff lifted his Sexual Offences Prevention Order ruling that there was not enough evidence that Akram continued to pose a risk.

Now he has been convicted of repeatedly raping a woman in Edinburgh and Glasgow between December 2010 and March 2022.

Akram was further found guilty of raping a vulnerable girl at a flat in Stirling in 1997.

His case was adjourned at Glasgow High Court on Tuesday, because he had failed to comply with a background report.

Perth crime spree

A one-man “crime spree” who made off with more than £1,000 worth of cigarettes, booze and other items from stores across Perth has been jailed.

Martin Blyth, of Nimmo Place, appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted six charges of theft.

The 31-year-old targeted a series of outlets between March 12 and April 6, the court heard.

Asda Perth store exterior
Asda on Dunkeld Road, Perth.

These included Boots and WH Smith on the High Street, as well as Asda, Dunkeld Road, and Co-op stores in Darnall Drive and Tulloch Square.

His biggest haul was more than £400 of cigarettes from Asda, the court heard.

Blyth was jailed for 18 months.

Perth-based Inspector Stephen Gray said following the conviction: “During his crime spree, Blyth committed multiple shoplifting offences daily.

“His offending caused significant financial loss for these stores.”

Violent pub-goer ‘only just’ avoids jail

A mother-of-two broke down in tears as she was spared jail for a vicious, unprovoked attack on another woman at an Angus pub.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard that Deborah Williamson was shocked when she viewed back CCTV of herself at the Westport Bar in Arbroath.

Deborah Williamson appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

“She didn’t realise what she was capable of,” her lawyer said.

Williamson, 38, appeared in the dock and pled guilty to four counts of assault, two racially aggravated offences and a charge of resisting police.

She was told she had “only just” swerved a prison sentence.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jason White was jailed for four years. Images: Police Scotland and DCT Media.
Thug who seriously injured woman, 80, in Dundee bag snatch is jailed
LESLEY DONALD PHOTOHGRAPHY- MOHAMMED AKRAM AT EDIN HIGH COURT ( FILE PICTURE ) TODAY HE WAS GIVEN AN ORDER FOR A LIFELONG RESTRICTION FOR COMMITTING SEX OFFENCES WHILE ON EARLY RELEASE FOR PREVIOUS SEX CRIMES. SEE STY
Fife killer 'deemed not to be risk' faces life term for raping women in…
Fife courier child abuse
Prison warning for Fife paedophile caught with illegal mobile phone
Deborah Williamson appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Mum-of-two 'only just' avoids jail for violent unprovoked attack on stranger at Angus pub
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Woman to stand trial after Dundee flat fall death
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Former Shetland primary teacher Stephen Tait found guilty of historic sex offences against six school boys at Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick, Shetland, following trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court Picture shows; Former Shetland primary teacher Stephen Tait found guilty of historic sex offences against six school boys at Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick, Shetland, following trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Pics of accused Stephen Tait and Peterhead Sheriff Court are DC Thomson; pics of Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick,Shetland, are Google Street View Date; Unknown
Former Fife teacher jailed for sexually abusing six schoolboys in Shetland
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife stalker claimed he 'wanted to see dogs one last time'
The cannabis farm was at a disused showroom at 16 Whytescauseway, just yards from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Google.
Gang had £760k cannabis farm yards from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Jake Finan
M&S manager passed out in car with cocaine and kebab in Dundee
Tara Patel
Drink-driving student SEVEN times limit at Fife accident site