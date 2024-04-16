Tuesday court round-up — Cannabis speeder and one-man crime spree

A speeding driver high on cannabis raced through flooded Fife roads before being pulled over by the police.

Kristaps Ozols was hit with a hefty ban from the roads after he admitted driving dangerously from Kettlebridge to Glenrothes on October 30 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Ozols, a first offender, reached speeds of up to 75mph in a 40mph limit during the escapade, which saw him overtake a police vehicle at high speed.

Prosecutor Alan Bell said: “Police became aware of the accused’s vehicle in excess of the speed limit.

“It overtook a police vehicle. The accused was followed and overtook a bin lorry. The vehicle accelerated harshly and was doing speeds of between 80-85mph.

Traffic lights were in operations due to “severe” flooding on the A914 but Ozols took no heed of warning signs.

“The accused vehicle’s braked harshly and remained stationary for a period of time before moving off at speed,” Mr Bell added.

“He continued to drive in excess of the speed limit in flooded and standing water.”

Ozols was later pulled over by police after being clocked doing 85mph on the 70mph A92.

The 21-year-old, of Tailabout Crescent in Cupar, pled guilty to driving dangerously while under the influence of cannabis by overtaking when unsafe to do so, driving at excessive speeds and driving during flooding and standing water on the A914 Kettlebridge, Muirhead, and the A92 Balfarg.

Ozols, a mechanic, opted to represent himself in the case and offered little by way of explanation to Sheriff George Way.

He was fined £550 after being disqualified from driving for two years. He must sit the extended test in order to regain his licence.

Subway health risk claims

A woman is facing claims that she put Subway customers at risk by placing disinfectant tablets in a bottle used to prepare sandwiches.

Prosecutors allege that Kimi Lunan‘s conduct at the shop on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry was “culpable and reckless”.

It is alleged that the 19-year-old placed disinfectant tablets into a spray bottle used to spray water onto bread that is used to make sandwiches.

The sandwiches would be “sold and consumed by members of the public”.

Court papers allege that Lunan’s actions was to the potential endangerment of their health.

Lunan, of Findale Street, was not present when the case against her called at Dundee Sheriff Court. Her case was continued without plea until next month.

Fife killer faces life term

A Fife killer and sex offender who was deemed by a court to no longer be a risk, is facing a life sentence for raping women in Stirling, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Mohammed Akram was first jailed in 1979 for the culpable homicide of a man behind a pub in Glenrothes, Fife.

The 64-year-old was later convicted of abusing a four-year-old girl, and Lifelong Restriction Order was imposed.

But the conviction was overturned following an appeal.

In 2017, a sheriff lifted his Sexual Offences Prevention Order ruling that there was not enough evidence that Akram continued to pose a risk.

Now he has been convicted of repeatedly raping a woman in Edinburgh and Glasgow between December 2010 and March 2022.

Akram was further found guilty of raping a vulnerable girl at a flat in Stirling in 1997.

His case was adjourned at Glasgow High Court on Tuesday, because he had failed to comply with a background report.

Perth crime spree

A one-man “crime spree” who made off with more than £1,000 worth of cigarettes, booze and other items from stores across Perth has been jailed.

Martin Blyth, of Nimmo Place, appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted six charges of theft.

The 31-year-old targeted a series of outlets between March 12 and April 6, the court heard.

These included Boots and WH Smith on the High Street, as well as Asda, Dunkeld Road, and Co-op stores in Darnall Drive and Tulloch Square.

His biggest haul was more than £400 of cigarettes from Asda, the court heard.

Blyth was jailed for 18 months.

Perth-based Inspector Stephen Gray said following the conviction: “During his crime spree, Blyth committed multiple shoplifting offences daily.

“His offending caused significant financial loss for these stores.”

Violent pub-goer ‘only just’ avoids jail

A mother-of-two broke down in tears as she was spared jail for a vicious, unprovoked attack on another woman at an Angus pub.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard that Deborah Williamson was shocked when she viewed back CCTV of herself at the Westport Bar in Arbroath.

“She didn’t realise what she was capable of,” her lawyer said.

Williamson, 38, appeared in the dock and pled guilty to four counts of assault, two racially aggravated offences and a charge of resisting police.

She was told she had “only just” swerved a prison sentence.

