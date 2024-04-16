Dundee 13-year-old charged after ‘knife incident’ in Dundee city centre Officers were called to St Andrews Street on Monday evening. By Andrew Robson & James Simpson April 16 2024, 4:46pm April 16 2024, 4:46pm Share 13-year-old charged after ‘knife incident’ in Dundee city centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4951518/boy-13-charged-knife-dundee-st-andrews-street/ Copy Link The incident involved several youths. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an incident that saw a knife brandished in a Dundee street. Officers were called to St Andrews Street around 6pm on Monday following reports of a disturbance involving several youths. A nearby resident claimed police closed off an area of the street in the wake of the incident. St Andrews Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Monday, we were called to a report of a disturbance on St Andrews Street, Dundee. “Officers attended and traced a group of youths nearby a short time later. “A 13-year-old male youth has been charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the relevant authority.”