Home News Dundee

13-year-old charged after ‘knife incident’ in Dundee city centre

Officers were called to St Andrews Street on Monday evening.

By Andrew Robson & James Simpson
St Andrews Street in Dundee where boy was charged after "knife incident"
The incident involved several youths. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an incident that saw a knife brandished in a Dundee street.

Officers were called to St Andrews Street around 6pm on Monday following reports of a disturbance involving several youths.

A nearby resident claimed police closed off an area of the street in the wake of the incident.

Officers were called to St Andrews Street in Dundee after reports of a disturbance
St Andrews Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Monday, we were called to a report of a disturbance on St Andrews Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and traced a group of youths nearby a short time later.

“A 13-year-old male youth has been charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the relevant authority.”

