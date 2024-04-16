Fife killer ‘deemed not to be risk’ faces life term for raping women in Stirling and Glasgow

A Fife killer and sex offender who was deemed by a court to no longer be a risk, but went on to rape a woman, is facing a life sentence.

Serial offender Mohammed Akram subjected his victim to a horror ordeal which saw her suffer at his violent hands.

The now 64-year-old has already racked up a string of convictions for serious crimes stretching back more than 40 years.

Akram was locked up for five years in 1979 for the culpable homicide of a man behind a pub in Glenrothes, Fife.

In 2003, he was then handed a seven year sentence for the sexual assault of a teenage girl.

Prevention order lifted

Akram was later released, but went on to be convicted in 2012 of abusing a four year-old girl.

An Order for Lifelong Restriction was imposed, effectively meaning he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

But the conviction was then overturned after it was concluded the trial judge had misdirected jurors.

The young girl’s evidence was also considered unsafe due to her becoming distracted during her two-day stint as a witness.

Akram still remained the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Tough restrictions on his movements included him having to report to a police handler and his contact with women curbed.

However in 2017, the measures were lifted when Sheriff Nigel Morrison ruled there was not enough evidence that Akram still posed a risk to the public – although he remained on the sex offenders register.

The decision to remove the SOPO was thought to be the first of its kind in Scotland.

Convicted after trial

Akram has now been convicted of repeatedly raping a woman between December 1 2010 and March 1 2022, stretching to almost five years after the SOPO judgement.

This occurred at a flat in Edinburgh’s Newhaven and at a property in Glasgow’s Pollokshields.

He was further guilty of a separate charge of raping the same woman in the capital in March 2021 and of repeated assaults between January 1995 and December 2000 in Glasgow and Clackmannan, Clacks.

Jurors heard she was not his only victim.

They also convicted him of raping a vulnerable girl at a flat in Stirling in January 1997.

Akram was finally guilty of five charges against a third female – three rapes, attempted murder and indecent assault – committed between June 1999 and October 2001 at various locations across Scotland including Aberdeen and Stirling.

Akram – who denied the accusations – did not appear from the cells to hear the verdicts at the High Court in Glasgow.

Akram was due to be sentenced on Tuesday but the hearing was told that he did not comply with his background report.

Refused to comply

Court appointed defence counsel Jim Keegan KC told the court that he was “not given an explanation” by Akram for his non compliance.

Akram – who appeared by video link – said: “He is a court appointed lawyer, he is not my lawyer – he is a court lawyer.”

Akram then walked way from the screen and the hearing continued briefly in his absence before he returned.

Judge Gillian Wade KC said: “On the basis that he failed to cooperate with the criminal justice social work appointment for a social work report with a risk assessment of a generic nature, I will adjourn the matter for a risk assessment report

“This is to ascertain whether the risk criteria for an order of life long restriction is met.”

The matter was continued until July after a qualified risk assessor is found.

Claimed witness was ‘under pressure’

The court earlier heard a series of bizarre claims in his evidence.

Akram claimed the woman he horrifically abused even after the SOPO was removed remained “supportive” of him.

He told prosecutor Kath Harper: “I think she gave evidence under duress.”

The physical violence included him headbutting and spitting on her, hurling plates of food as well as brandishing a knife.

The court heard if Akram did not get what he wanted, he “would go mental”. Sexual contact was also “on his terms”.

Miss Harper: “The Mohammed Akram described in this court is not one you recognise?”

He replied: “I thought I was fine.”

Akram insisted the woman had been “put under a lot pressure by the authorities”.

Miss Harper: “Police are making her say these things?”

He stated: “Possibly – a can of worms that I do not want to open.”

Akram insisted the account given by the girl he raped in 1997 was “100%” lies. She has since passed away.

He claimed she had initiated sexual contact.

The prosecutor questioned why a “young upset and vulnerable girl” at the time would have done this.

Akram replied: “Why are you shocked? Is it because I am an older man now?”

The other victim – also younger than Akram – was repeatedly battered with a baton, glass bottle, hammer and dumbbell during the violence he inflicted.

She was also subjected to degrading sex attacks.

Akram again denied abusing this woman claiming to Mr Keegan that he treated her “like a flower”.

