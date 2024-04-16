Daytime clubbing event for over-30s coming to Kirkcaldy

A Kirkcaldy bar and nightclub is set to tap into the latest craze by hosting a daytime clubbing event for over-30s.

Decadance Day Dance will take place at Your Society on Charlotte Street on Saturday May 18.

Revellers will be able to enjoy the event and return home in daylight, as the disco is taking place between 2pm and 7pm.

The event follows similar daytime discos in Dundee, Stirling and Perth.

Co-organiser Vanessa Motion says Decadance will bring “classy clubbing” to Fife.

The Kingdom FM DJ said: “I’m delighted we’re bringing afternoon clubbing to Fife.

“It’s like the UK has only just realised there’s a demand for day clubbing.

“People in the area always feel like they have to go to the big city for anything – but I’m excited we’re bringing this to people’s doorsteps.

“It’s about allowing everyone to enjoy themselves in a comfortable environment.”

Party-goers will be treated to a complimentary glass of prosecco on arrival with lunch and nibbles also on offer.

Vanessa, who frequently performs at the Kirkcaldy nightclub, is organsing the event alongside fellow DJ Chris Jordan.

She added: “The event will be a great opportunity to dance the afternoon away to classic tunes with plenty of time to get home to your bed.

“Being a DJ is all getting a buzz from people enjoying themselves and that’s what we hope to deliver.

“We’d love to do more if this one is a success.”

Tickets for Decadance Day Dance at Society cost £8 plus a £1.05 booking fee.

Last year, Your Society unveiled a major revamp in an attempt to offer “something for everyone” and start shifting focus to daytime clientele.

The daytime clubbing craze has taken off across the UK – with Line of Duty stars even getting involved in Glasgow recently.