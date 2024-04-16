Daytime clubbing event for over-30s coming to Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daytime clubbing event for over-30s coming to Kirkcaldy

Your Society will host the event next month.

By Andrew Robson
The Kingdom FM DJ at Your Society in Kirkcaldy.
Your Society in Kirkcaldy will host daytime clubbing. Image: Vanessa Motion

A Kirkcaldy bar and nightclub is set to tap into the latest craze by hosting a daytime clubbing event for over-30s.

Decadance Day Dance will take place at Your Society on Charlotte Street on Saturday May 18.

Revellers will be able to enjoy the event and return home in daylight, as the disco is taking place between 2pm and 7pm.

The event follows similar daytime discos in Dundee, Stirling and Perth.

Kirkcaldy bar to host daytime clubbing for over-30s

Co-organiser Vanessa Motion says Decadance will bring “classy clubbing” to Fife.

The Kingdom FM DJ said: “I’m delighted we’re bringing afternoon clubbing to Fife.

“It’s like the UK has only just realised there’s a demand for day clubbing.

“People in the area always feel like they have to go to the big city for anything – but I’m excited we’re bringing this to people’s doorsteps.

Organiser and DJ Vanessa Motion.
Organiser and DJ Vanessa Motion. Image: Vanessa Motion

“It’s about allowing everyone to enjoy themselves in a comfortable environment.”

Party-goers will be treated to a complimentary glass of prosecco on arrival with lunch and nibbles also on offer.

Vanessa, who frequently performs at the Kirkcaldy nightclub, is organsing the event alongside fellow DJ Chris Jordan.

She added: “The event will be a great opportunity to dance the afternoon away to classic tunes with plenty of time to get home to your bed.

Decadance over 30s clubbing, will come to Society in Fife next month.
Decadance will come to Your Society next month. Image: Your Society Kirkcaldy

“Being a DJ is all getting a buzz from people enjoying themselves and that’s what we hope to deliver.

“We’d love to do more if this one is a success.”

Tickets for Decadance Day Dance at Society cost £8 plus a £1.05 booking fee.

Last year, Your Society unveiled a major revamp in an attempt to offer “something for everyone” and start shifting focus to daytime clientele.

The daytime clubbing craze has taken off across the UK – with Line of Duty stars even getting involved in Glasgow recently.

