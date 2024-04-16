Thug who seriously injured woman, 80, in Dundee bag snatch is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thug who seriously injured woman, 80, in Dundee bag snatch is jailed

The pensioner suffered a bleed on the brain and was at risk of death after the attack at the hands of Jason White on Dundee's Albert Street.

By Ciaran Shanks
Police at the scene of the assault on Albert Street, Dundee. Image: DCT Media
Police at the scene of the assault on Albert Street, Dundee. Image: DCT Media

A callous thug who pulled an 80-year-old woman to the ground as he attempted to snatch her handbag has been jailed for four years.

The pensioner suffered a bleed on the brain and was at risk of death after the “cruel and cowardly” attack by Jason White on Dundee’s Albert Street.

The city’s sheriff court heard previously White was homeless at the time of the despicable assault, which occurred in broad daylight.

The woman was described as being in a critical condition in Ninewells Hospital.

Sheriff Paul Brown told White: “This was a very serious offence.

“The degree of culpability is high and the harm caused is significant.”

Knocked victim to the ground

Fiscal depute Lee Corr revealed how a member of the public gave chase to White as he tried to flee the scene.

“The victim was 80 years of age at the commission of this offence and walked with the aid of a walking stick,” Mr Corr said.

Police on the scene of the assault in Albert Street, Dundee.

“At approximately 12.30pm on May 29 2023, the accused attended Boots to request a needle exchange. He stated he was homeless and used controlled drugs daily.

“Five minutes later the victim was on a pedestrian crossing and the accused crossed directly behind her. A member of the public saw him grab the victim’s handbag.”

The prosecutor added: “He pulled it with such force it caused the victim to fall to the ground. She landed on her front with no way to break her fall.

“A witness shouted to members of the public in the street to stop White, given he was running from the scene with the victim’s bag.

“Another member of the public pursued White on foot and saw him drop the handbag. During this time the victim was placed in the recovery position.”

Woman left badly injured

The elderly woman was bleeding from her left eye as well as sustaining a cut to her cheek. A large amount of blood was seen on the pavement.

She was rushed to hospital where it was revealed she suffered a bleed on the brain, multiple facial fractures and severe bruising.

Mr Corr added: “She received several blood transfusions and had poor kidney function as a result of her injuries. She was transferred to the surgical dependency unit in a critical condition.

Dundee Sheriff Court

“She required emergency surgery to cut the eye to relieve fluid pressure. She was displaying initial signs of post traumatic stress disorder. On every occasion she regained consciousness she was attacking nurses in fear.”

White was eventually traced begging in Perth city centre after a review of CCTV which captured the incident.

He told officers: “Nothing I can do. How long do you get for robbery? I’ve never been so f***** in my life.”

Desperate for cash

The 34-year-old, a prisoner of HMP Perth, previously pled guilty to attacking the woman to the danger of her life on May 29 2023 on Albert Street.

Defence solicitor Brian Bell said White, originally from Cornwall, was desperate for cash having lost his job while working in Scotland.

Mr Bell said: “He accepts a significant custodial sentence is the only available option to the court.

“He accepts full responsibility. There appears to be genuine remorse for his behaviour as well as shame.

“In relation to his drug addiction, that’s the root of the difficulty. He was in Scotland working, he lost his employment and was making his way back down to England.

“He ended up in Dundee and was clearly desperate for money for drugs and committed what can only be described as a despicable offence.”

White was sentenced to four years in prison.

Police condemn ‘cowardly’ attack

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Constable Shaunni Morris described the attack as “cowardly and cruel”.

“White chose to target an elderly woman as she was trying to cross the road,” she said.

“Our thoughts remain with her and I hope this sentence offers reassurance, and she is able to take some comfort from his sentencing and move on from this distressing ordeal.”

She added: “White’s sentencing should send a clear message to the public that we will pursue those who think they are entitled to steal from others.

“We are committed to keeping our streets and communities safe and will use all resources at our disposal to do this.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

LESLEY DONALD PHOTOHGRAPHY- MOHAMMED AKRAM AT EDIN HIGH COURT ( FILE PICTURE ) TODAY HE WAS GIVEN AN ORDER FOR A LIFELONG RESTRICTION FOR COMMITTING SEX OFFENCES WHILE ON EARLY RELEASE FOR PREVIOUS SEX CRIMES. SEE STY
Fife killer 'deemed not to be risk' faces life term for raping women in…
Fife courier child abuse
Prison warning for Fife paedophile caught with illegal mobile phone
Deborah Williamson appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Mum-of-two 'only just' avoids jail for violent unprovoked attack on stranger at Angus pub
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Woman to stand trial after Dundee flat fall death
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Former Shetland primary teacher Stephen Tait found guilty of historic sex offences against six school boys at Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick, Shetland, following trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court Picture shows; Former Shetland primary teacher Stephen Tait found guilty of historic sex offences against six school boys at Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick, Shetland, following trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Pics of accused Stephen Tait and Peterhead Sheriff Court are DC Thomson; pics of Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick,Shetland, are Google Street View Date; Unknown
Former Fife teacher jailed for sexually abusing six schoolboys in Shetland
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife stalker claimed he 'wanted to see dogs one last time'
The cannabis farm was at a disused showroom at 16 Whytescauseway, just yards from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Google.
Gang had £760k cannabis farm yards from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Jake Finan
M&S manager passed out in car with cocaine and kebab in Dundee
Tara Patel
Drink-driving student SEVEN times limit at Fife accident site
Dean Bromage
Tayside teacher on Register after Salvation Army band attacks