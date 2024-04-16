Thug who seriously injured woman, 80, in Dundee bag snatch is jailed

A callous thug who pulled an 80-year-old woman to the ground as he attempted to snatch her handbag has been jailed for four years.

The pensioner suffered a bleed on the brain and was at risk of death after the “cruel and cowardly” attack by Jason White on Dundee’s Albert Street.

The city’s sheriff court heard previously White was homeless at the time of the despicable assault, which occurred in broad daylight.

The woman was described as being in a critical condition in Ninewells Hospital.

Sheriff Paul Brown told White: “This was a very serious offence.

“The degree of culpability is high and the harm caused is significant.”

Knocked victim to the ground

Fiscal depute Lee Corr revealed how a member of the public gave chase to White as he tried to flee the scene.

“The victim was 80 years of age at the commission of this offence and walked with the aid of a walking stick,” Mr Corr said.

“At approximately 12.30pm on May 29 2023, the accused attended Boots to request a needle exchange. He stated he was homeless and used controlled drugs daily.

“Five minutes later the victim was on a pedestrian crossing and the accused crossed directly behind her. A member of the public saw him grab the victim’s handbag.”

The prosecutor added: “He pulled it with such force it caused the victim to fall to the ground. She landed on her front with no way to break her fall.

“A witness shouted to members of the public in the street to stop White, given he was running from the scene with the victim’s bag.

“Another member of the public pursued White on foot and saw him drop the handbag. During this time the victim was placed in the recovery position.”

Woman left badly injured

The elderly woman was bleeding from her left eye as well as sustaining a cut to her cheek. A large amount of blood was seen on the pavement.

She was rushed to hospital where it was revealed she suffered a bleed on the brain, multiple facial fractures and severe bruising.

Mr Corr added: “She received several blood transfusions and had poor kidney function as a result of her injuries. She was transferred to the surgical dependency unit in a critical condition.

“She required emergency surgery to cut the eye to relieve fluid pressure. She was displaying initial signs of post traumatic stress disorder. On every occasion she regained consciousness she was attacking nurses in fear.”

White was eventually traced begging in Perth city centre after a review of CCTV which captured the incident.

He told officers: “Nothing I can do. How long do you get for robbery? I’ve never been so f***** in my life.”

Desperate for cash

The 34-year-old, a prisoner of HMP Perth, previously pled guilty to attacking the woman to the danger of her life on May 29 2023 on Albert Street.

Defence solicitor Brian Bell said White, originally from Cornwall, was desperate for cash having lost his job while working in Scotland.

Mr Bell said: “He accepts a significant custodial sentence is the only available option to the court.

“He accepts full responsibility. There appears to be genuine remorse for his behaviour as well as shame.

“In relation to his drug addiction, that’s the root of the difficulty. He was in Scotland working, he lost his employment and was making his way back down to England.

“He ended up in Dundee and was clearly desperate for money for drugs and committed what can only be described as a despicable offence.”

White was sentenced to four years in prison.

Police condemn ‘cowardly’ attack

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Constable Shaunni Morris described the attack as “cowardly and cruel”.

“White chose to target an elderly woman as she was trying to cross the road,” she said.

“Our thoughts remain with her and I hope this sentence offers reassurance, and she is able to take some comfort from his sentencing and move on from this distressing ordeal.”

She added: “White’s sentencing should send a clear message to the public that we will pursue those who think they are entitled to steal from others.

“We are committed to keeping our streets and communities safe and will use all resources at our disposal to do this.”

