Fife dealer caught with £17k drugs stash and six mobile phones

A Fife dealer was busted at home with more than £17,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine, along with six mobile phones.

Cameron Skelton, 25, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A and B drugs on February 1 last year.

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court that police acted on intelligence and searched Skelton’s home that day.

A drugs dog was initially used to carry out the search and the animal gave clear indications of drug related items.

Skelton, of Tinian Crescent, Newmills, was subsequently arrested and taken to Dunfermline police station.

Scales and phones seized

Among the finds were six mobile phones, seven sets of scales, numerous empty plastic bags and grinders.

The fiscal depute said £4,155 in cash was discovered along with 41g of cocaine split into individual bags, and 1.283kg of cannabis in larger, vacuum sealed bags.

Mr Hay said the cannabis recovered was valued between £9,240 and £16,030 and the cocaine was valued at £1,330.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said first offender Skelton had become involved in drug use for a number of years prior to police attending his home in February last year.

The solicitor said Skelton’s position is he was asked to store cannabis for someone else and was not quite aware of how much cannabis there was.

Mr McGuire said Skelton accepts on occasions supplying others with cocaine, primarily to those known to him.

The lawyer stressed that a guilty plea to the offences was offered at an early stage.

He said his client is no longer using cocaine, has not been involved in further offending, and is keen to get back into employment.

Sheriff Robert More adjourned sentencing on Skelton until May 10 for the production of background reports and his bail was continued.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.