Fife sushi chef caught drink-driving Mercedes home after Eid celebrations

A Fife sushi chef was caught drink-driving his way home after celebrating Eid with pals.

Roshan Baral was more than three times the legal limit (72 mics/ 22) when he was stopped by police in Rosyth’s Admiralty Road.

The 26-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on his birthday on Thursday to plead guilty to driving his Mercedes C class with excess alcohol in his system on April 28 this year.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court police were contacted by members of the public at around 3.30am due to the manner of Baral’s driving.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused has stated to officers at that time he had been drinking and that he was drunk and that it was a mistake.

“Officers have checked the vehicle and found a half empty beer bottle within the front offside door.”

He was arrested and again stated he had been drinking before being taken to Dunfermline police station.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said first offender Baral, of Carson Place, Rosyth, works as a sushi chef in Edinburgh.

The solicitor said: “On the date in question he had been celebrating Eid with friends.

“It had reached the early hours of the morning and he made the stupid decision to drive home”.

Ms Allan said Baral wanted her to make clear to the court he is “very sorry” for his actions.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson fined Baral £800 and banned him from driving for 14 months.

He will be able to reduce the disqualification period if he successfully completes the drink driver rehabilitation course.

The Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

It is known as the “festival of breaking the fast” and is usually a period of great celebration, with families and friends coming together and sharing large meals.

