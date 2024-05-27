Fife sushi chef caught drink-driving Mercedes home after Eid celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife sushi chef caught drink-driving Mercedes home after Eid celebrations

Roshan Baral was more than three times the legal limit when he was stopped by police in Rosyth.

By Jamie McKenzie
Roshan Baral with his Mercedes.
Roshan Baral will not be able to drive his Mercedes for months after his conviction. Image: Facebook.

A Fife sushi chef was caught drink-driving his way home after celebrating Eid with pals.

Roshan Baral was more than three times the legal limit (72 mics/ 22) when he was stopped by police in Rosyth’s Admiralty Road.

The 26-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on his birthday on Thursday to plead guilty to driving his Mercedes C class with excess alcohol in his system on April 28 this year.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court police were contacted by members of the public at around 3.30am due to the manner of Baral’s driving.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused has stated to officers at that time he had been drinking and that he was drunk and that it was a mistake.

“Officers have checked the vehicle and found a half empty beer bottle within the front offside door.”

He was arrested and again stated he had been drinking before being taken to Dunfermline police station.

Roshan Baral.
Roshan Baral at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said first offender Baral, of Carson Place, Rosyth, works as a sushi chef in Edinburgh.

The solicitor said: “On the date in question he had been celebrating Eid with friends.

“It had reached the early hours of the morning and he made the stupid decision to drive home”.

Ms Allan said Baral wanted her to make clear to the court he is “very sorry” for his actions.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson fined Baral £800 and banned him from driving for 14 months.

He will be able to reduce the disqualification period if he successfully completes the drink driver rehabilitation course.

The Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

It is known as the “festival of breaking the fast” and is usually a period of great celebration, with families and friends coming together and sharing large meals.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

