Monday court round-up — ‘Are you going to chop my head off?’

A serial nuisance has been jailed after an intoxicated rammy at The Original Factory Shop in Forfar.

At Forfar Sheriff Court Gavin Ross, who suffered a serious head injury in a traffic collision in 1999, previously admitted two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour

from April 5 this year.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostalova said Ross, 43, began shouting and screaming and brandished a wooden brush shortly before 3pm at the clothing and homeware shop.

When police took Ross, of Strathmore Street in Forfar, to West Bell Street HQ, he continued shouting and screaming and removed his clothing.

While on two bail orders, he also kicked the van and spat on his clothing.

His solicitor Sarah Russo said: “There appears to have been an escalation in this type of bizarre behaviour.

“He was noted to be under the influence of something.”

While Sheriff Clair McLauchlan read his growing record of previous convictions in court, Ross asked from the dock: “Are you going to chop my head off?”

Instead, the sheriff jailed Ross for 13 weeks, backdated to his initial date of remand.

Bus creep

A perverted Dundee bus driver is on the Sex Offenders Register after admitting misconduct with a teenage girl while on a Fife service. Christopher McIntosh, 38, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit sexual activity with – or towards – a 15-year-old girl last year.

Crash admission

A Carse of Gowrie driver has admitted seriously injuring the passenger of another car after he caused a dual carriageway crash in Angus.

Grant Gibb, 63, of Kingoodie, by Dundee, pled guilty by letter to causing serious injury by driving without due care or attention on March 11 this year.

On the A90 near North Water Bridge, he emerged from an unclassified road when it was unsafe to do so and collided with a car, the 63-year-old passenger of which sustained “serious” injuries.

Local bus services had to be diverted via Edzell when one car involved caught fire.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan deferred sentencing until June 20 for first offender Gibb to be personally present.

Double punch

Connor McLean decked a woman with a double punch to the face outside a Fife miners club. His victim landed on concrete outside Lochore Miners Welfare Social Club and ended up with bruising, swelling and a cut to her face.

Voice notes

A young Dunfermline woman has been given a two-month curfew order for sending threatening and offensive voice notes.

Adelle Clark, of Johnston Crescent, appeared at the city’s sheriff court for sentencing after earlier admitting behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on May 17 last year.

Prosecutor Laura McManus told the court the complainer received a voice note from Clark through Facebook Messenger.

It said something similar to: “You f***ing b*tch, I have just been charged by you, ken’ what, see when I see you I am going to be charged with punching you in the f***ing puss you f***ing fat ba***rd”.

Numerous voice notes were sent in similar terms.

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said the relationship between Clark and the complainer has “never been” a good one and involved “tit for tat, back and forward”.

The solicitor said the complainer felt alarmed enough to contact the police whereas Clark has not.

Ms Westwood said her client is “regretful of her conduct” and appreciates she should have blocked her.

The lawyer said: “The incident resulted after Ms Clark was charged in relation to an offence for sentence in the Justice of the Peace court, where she was admonished”.

Hit-and-run cricketer

A Scots cricketer left a pedestrian seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Stirling. Mubarak Ali, who plays for Stirling County, claimed he only “nudged” Julia Dunsmore when he accelerated into her path but surveillance footage in King Street showed the 63-year-old was struck so hard she bounced off the front of his car and onto the road.

Pensioner headbutt

A man must complete unpaid work after injuring a pensioner 54 years older than him with a headbutt.

Adam Shaw, 20, returned to the dock after admitting assaulting the pensioner on September 10 last year.

Shaw also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner on Victoria Street in Kirriemuir by shouting, swearing and adopting an aggressive demeanour.

Shaw, of Stiven Crescent in Kirriemuir, then headbutted the pensioner, leaving him with a one centimetre cut to his left eyebrow.

His solicitor Sarah Russo said: “Whilst he had been working on a motor vehicle, the complainer had effectively threatened him.

“There had been more than one occasion.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan imposed 225 hours of unpaid work and said: “I hope you realise how close you are coming to a custodial sentence today.

“This was an extremely unpleasant incident. You caused injury to an elderly gentleman.”

Shaw was previously sentenced to unpaid work when he drunkenly smashed a Smirnoff bottle over a 15-year-old boy’s head.

House of flies

A woman found living in a “squalid” house of flies has been found guilty of child neglect. Social workers told a trial at Perth Sheriff Court they nearly threw up as they inspected Jennifer Petrie’s home in east Perthshire

Knife in club

Jonathon Sinclair, 45, was caught at a Dunfermline nightclub with a hunting-style machete up his sleeve.

He was persuaded by staff to hand over the knife after phoning police himself to say he had it.

Sinclair, of Headwell Avenue, Dunfermline appeared at the town’s sheriff court to dmit having a knife without reasonable excuse or lawful authority at Kirkgate on February 20 last year.

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told the court staff were aware of Sinclair being a “nuisance” and he was escorted to the door.

A worker felt something hard concealed in Sinclair’s sleeve.

He left the club and returned 30 minutes later and tried to gain entry but was refused.

Staff were then made aware Sinclair had been telling people he had a knife.

He confirmed this to the nightclub manager outside.

The fiscal depute said: “(The manager) observed an object which looked like a mini machete in the accused’s sleeve.

Sinclair 999 to say: “I’ve got a knife, you better come and get me” and then gave the knife to the manager.

Sheriff David Hall deferred sentencing until June 27 to obtain background reports and a photograph of the knife.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.