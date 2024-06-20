Former Dunfermline soldier caught with £20k of cocaine is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Former Dunfermline soldier caught with £20k of cocaine is jailed

David Notman, of Dunfermline, claimed he was only acting as a courier to pay off a debt to dealers.

By Michael McQuaid
cocaine on a black background
Notman was found with £20k of cocaine. Image: Shutterstock

A former soldier from Dunfermline was jailed for 18 months after he was caught with cocaine worth £20,000.

David Notman, 33, claimed he was only acting as a courier to pay off a debt to dealers but a sheriff rejected his plea for leniency and said prison was the only appropriate sentence.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard £190,000 worth of the Class A drug was seized by police in Blantyre, Lanarkshire, on April 19 last year.

Notman, of Black Loch Place, Dunfermline, and Stephen Gaffney, 40, of Blantyre, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Stopped with drugs

Scott O’Connor, prosecuting previously, said police officers received intelligence Gaffney had drugs and might be involved in a deal.

He told the court: “They went to the area about 3pm and saw a Volkswagen Golf. Notman was the driver.

“At this time Gaffney was walking towards the Golf with a supermarket carrier bag.

“He stopped and passed the bag through the open sunroof of the vehicle and the accused Notman drove away immediately.

“A decision was made to stop the vehicle for a search and Notman was detained.

“Officers recovered a block of white powder that tested positive for cocaine. It weighed 500g and had a value of approximately £20,000.”

Police then got a search warrant for Gaffney’s home.

Three taped blocks of cocaine, each weighing around 1k and bearing a clown logo, were found in a suitcase behind a wardrobe in a bedroom.

Mr O’Connor said the total estimated value of these was £170,000.

He added the values of blocks varied due to differing levels of purity.

Desperate courier

Notman’s lawyer said his client served in the army for six years but his mental health “deteriorated” when he left.

The solicitor explained: “He became involved in drug use and over time accumulated debt.

“He advises that he received threats and ultimately, was given the opportunity to act as a courier on the date of this offence in order to clear off that debt.

“He saw no alternative way out.

“This is his first offence involving drugs and he has, to his credit, made significant changes to his life since then.

“He secured employment with a welding fabrication company and has managed to avoid using drugs.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Liam Murphy said he could jail the men only if no other sentence was deemed appropriate.

He stated: “I take everything into account but the nature and gravity of the offence and the value of the Class A drugs, are such that only custody is appropriate.”

The sheriff told Notman he would have been jailed for 27 months but for his guilty plea at an early stage.

Gaffney was jailed for two years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Former DCC Fiona Taylor
'Incredibly valuable' report not received by Police Scotland, Bayoh inquiry told
Kinross High Street, Jack Johnson
Driver banned after leading 'convoy' of police on high speed chase in Kinross-shire
Sali Saliev leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man told paedophile hunters sex toy picture had been sent as 'joke'
Macallan Gordon.
Drunken criminology student attacked police after 'seeking refuge' in Arbroath college campus
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Accident accused appears
Glasgow Sheriff Court
Prizewinning Perthshire police officer groped women on awards bash dancefloor
Delan Howard, Drummonds, Niall Vernon
Fife hotel boss given unpaid work after death of guest
Lady Dorrian has been Lord Justice Clerk since April 2016 (PA)
Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian to retire next year
Matthew Measor, Links Park
Football ban for drunken fan who assaulted steward in Montrose
Perth Sheriff Court
Sheriff 'perplexed' by decision to prosecute 'exploited' woman after £7.5k heroin find on A90…