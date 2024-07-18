Thursday court round-up — Letter-writing pest and teacher on trial

A Forfar pest who sent concerning unsolicited mail to people in Angus has had his spell on the sex offenders register extended.

John Dunbar had been locked up for sending worrying letters to a woman at his church then mailed more concerning correspondence to a different woman from his prison cell.

Dunbar was remanded at Perth Prison after writing multiple letters, including one telling a woman he would not rape her.

From his cell, the 49-year-old began to stalk a local shop worker by sending her mail from jail.

Dunbar had been placed on a community payback order with supervision but this order was revoked when he returned to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown re-sentenced Dunbar by fining him £400, plus £20 in victim surcharges.

She also added his name to the sex offenders register for five years – an additional two.

‘Eat faces’ threat

A violent thug who headbutted and spat at police during two cocaine-fuelled rampages has been jailed. Chad Netherington exploded at police officers in Dundee and Perth, unleashing a torrent of abuse, including threatening to eat their faces.

Uninsured drug-driver

An uninsured driver was caught in Perth behind the wheel while more than double the legal limit for cocaine (22mics/ 10).

Rebecca Howard appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess cocaine and no insurance on West Mill Street on September 27 2022.

Unemployed Howard, 41, was pulled over at 9.40pm by officers who noticed drug paraphernalia in the car.

Her solicitor Ross Bennett said: “It’s something out of character.

“She had split up with her partner after a 20 year relationship. Sadly she got involved in drugs.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC fined Howard £560, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

The sheriff banned Howard for a year on the drug-driving charge and imposed six points for the uninsured driving charge.

Not the brightest spark

A Tayport couple were left £4,000 out of pocket after a nightmare neighbour stole their electricity. Leslie Pirie’s crime was uncovered after he managed to infiltrate the supply, which was disguised behind a picture frame.

Teacher trial

A former teacher is to stand trial accused of sexually abusing a teenager at a Tayside beauty spot.

David Gutteridge, 70, is accused of indecently assaulting the boy – then aged 15 – at Blackwater reservoir, Glenisla, between June 1 and September 1990.

Prosecutors allege Gutteridge induced the boy to look at a pornographic magazine and read the magazine in the boy’s presence while uttering indecent words and phrases to him.

It is alleged that Gutteridge then forced the boy to touch him indecently.

Gutteridge, of Ramsgate, Kent, was not present when the case called for first diet at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Larry Flynn said despite his client’s non-attendance, he had received full instructions to plead not guilty.

A trial, to be held at Forfar Sheriff Court, was fixed for September by Sheriff Paul Brown.

Mini-fridge thief

A thief caught on the roof of a Kinross hotel had drunkenly stolen a computer screen and mini-fridge from its office. Finlay Anderson, 23, was caught on the Green Hotel after staff heard him pacing around on the roof at 2.30am and contacted police.

Smashed phone in attack

Kincardine man Michael Jones repeatedly punched and kicked his partner in the head and destroyed her phone in a savage attack.

Jones, 31, of Kincardine, pled guilty to the March 15 2023 domestic assault to injury and disfigurement at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court Jones and the woman had been socialising and returned home, where the accused became confrontational.

He punching his partner repeatedly on the head, causing her to fall to the ground.

She tried to grab her mobile phone but he “destroyed the phone before she got to it,” the fiscal said.

Ms Smith continued: “He repeatedly kicked her on the head and body and told her it was all her fault.”

She tried to reason with him and as she sat on a bed, he then “tried to cuddle her”, then punched her again.

Ms Smith said the woman convinced Jones to go to the shop for cigarettes and as soon as he left, fled to the house nearby.

She was described as crying and in shock, her face covered in blood and with a cut above her right eye.

Police were contacted and Jones was arrested when he returned from the shop, with blood on his hands and a ripped jumper.

The court heard the woman ended the three-year relationship but it has since rekindled.

Sheriff David Hall deferred sentencing until August 12 for reports and consideration of a non-harassment order. Jones’ bail was continued meantime.

