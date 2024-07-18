Nando’s forced to remove gates from historic Dundee close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Nando’s forced to remove gates from historic Dundee close

The restaurant at Nethergate wanted to give staff 'additional safety'.

By James Simpson
Nanado's at Dundee's Nethergate and the historic gates next to it.
Nando's at Nethergate has removed the gates. Image: Google/ James Simpson/DCT

A Nando’s restaurant has been forced to remove security gates from a “historic” Dundee close.

This month, the South African chicken chain installed wooden gates at a pend on the Nethergate beside its premises.

The public access, which connects Nethergate and Crichton Street, is historically known as Scotts Close or Hary Ogilvie’s Close.

The close appears on a map of Dundee from 1776 designed by William Crawford Snr, which features on a wall plaque at the Nethergate entrance.

The close connects Nethergate to Crichton Street. Image: Google Street View
The gates were installed earlier this month. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Historic plaque at the Nethergate entrance of the close. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Those who know the historic significance of the area said they were “bewildered” to find it gated off.

One man said: “There is a plaque which recognises the historic significance of the close at the Nethergate entrance.

“When we walked down two gates had been installed prohibiting access to get onto Crichton Street.

“We were a bit bewildered as the gates were only partially opening – you couldn’t get through.

“That access is used by several businesses to get stock in to their Crichton Street shops and it’s a public access.”

The gates have now been removed for the time being from the close. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The Courier understands issues with drug taking and dealing may have been a factor in Nando’s trying to install the gates.

A spokeswoman admitted they had “got ahead” of themselves by installing the gates without consent.

She said: “We would like to install gates to improve the security of our restaurant and provide additional safety for our team.

“However, we got ahead of ourselves, and the gates were accidentally installed without the necessary consents in place, and we’re sorry for this.

“We’ve taken them down and hope to be able to re-install them soon.”

9