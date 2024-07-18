Tayside nightmare neighbour hid device behind picture frame to steal £4k of next door’s electricity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside nightmare neighbour hid device behind picture frame to steal £4k of next door’s electricity

Leslie Pirie pled guilty to stealing electricity for three years when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court

By Ciaran Shanks
Leslie Pirie
Leslie Pirie stole thousands of pounds of electricity from neighbours in Tayport.

A Tayside couple were left £4,000 out of pocket after a nightmare neighbour stole their electricity.

Leslie Pirie’s crime was uncovered after he managed to infiltrate the supply which was disguised behind a picture frame.

The 51-year-old has now been ordered to pay compensation after he admitted stealing from his neighbours on Lundin Crescent, Tayport.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Pirie, a Fife Council tenant, used Henley blocks – to split the meter tails coming into a property and feed more than one unit – to access the electricity for his three-bedroom home.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said: “On July 18 2017, the complainers had a meter fitted via smart meter to keep aware of the amounts of electricity used and top-up payments.

“An investigation found Henley blocks within the accused’s property behind a picture frame.

“When it was moved, it revealed a portion of dry wall was cut out and that’s where the blocks were fitted.”

The blocks were removed following a visit by Fife Council in 2020.

Compensation

Pirie pled guilty on the day he was due to stand trial to stealing electricity to the value of £4,000 between July 18 2017 and August 20 2020.

It was confirmed the couple bore the loss, rather than their energy supplier.

“I suspect the money has not been reimbursed and they are effectively out of pocket,” defence solicitor John Boyle said.

“Mr Pirie has been of good behaviour since 2020. They still remain neighbours.

“They’re not on particularly good terms but there has not been any incidents between them.”

Mr Boyle said steps are likely to be taken to have benefit recipient Pirie removed from the property, where he has lived alone since the 2010 death of his mother.

He added: “There will be consequences regardless of what occurs today.

“He has certainly expressed a willingness to compensate them for that loss but given his income, this would need to be by way of fairly modest increments.”

Sheriff Morag Fraser admonished Pirie and made a compensation order for £4,000 to be paid at a rate of £40 per month.

