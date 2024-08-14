Prolific thief back behind bars after midnight raid on Perth family’s home

A habitual thief who broke into a Perth family’s home and was caught red-handed trying to cart away their television is back behind bars.

Serial offender Robert Craig targeted the house during a one-man crimewave across Perth city centre.

His stealing spree began just days after he was released from jail on licence.

Craig, 39, returned to Perth Sheriff Court via video link, having earlier admitted charges of housebreaking, thefts, bank card fraud and an attempted break-in.

He was ordered to return to jail for 381 days, the remaining part of his previous sentence.

Afterwards, he will begin a new 16-month prison sentence.

And he will be supervised for eight months once he’s released.

Psychological impact on victims

Sheriff William Wood told Craig: “I have considered very carefully the terms of the social workers’ report.

“But I can’t get away from the fact that you are a prolific thief – and as such you need to be deterred from further offending.”

He said: “These offences, particularly the ones where you invaded people’s homes and hotel rooms and carried out invasive and acquisitive thefts are to be deplored.

“There will have been a significant psychological impact on some of those who are affected.

“I have the victim impact statements to confirm that.”

He said that a supervised release order was “necessary to protect the public from serious harm.”

The sheriff added: “Given that these offences began just 19 days after your release on licence, it is appropriate that you serve the remainder of the previous sentence.”

Woken by torch shining across room

The court heard how Craig crept into a family-of-four’s home in Hatton Road during the early hours of January 29.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said: “All external doors had been secured but the occupants had mistakenly left a set of double doors downstairs unlocked.

“At about 4.20am, one of the household was woken by a torch shining and scanning the room.

“It left and then scanned the playroom.”

The woman alerted a family member in another room.

“Two men were seen within the property, carrying a television,” said Ms Farmer.

“When they were challenged, they dropped the TV and made their way out.”

The pair got away with an iPad, three passports, a bag containing £8,000 worth of photography kit, a jacket, bank cards and house and car keys.

One of the men was later identified through CCTV as Craig.

Craig also stole from other locations in and around Perth, including Caffe Nero, the North Port restaurant, Barnardo’s and the Royal George Hotel.

He made off with thousands of pounds in staff wages from the Bank Bar.

