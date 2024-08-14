Prolific thief back behind bars after midnight raid on Perth family’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prolific thief back behind bars after midnight raid on Perth family’s home

Robert Craig was caught red-handed trying to take away the family's television.

By Jamie Buchan
Burglar with torch
Robert Craig used a torch to find his way through the family's home. Image: Shutterstock

A habitual thief who broke into a Perth family’s home and was caught red-handed trying to cart away their television is back behind bars.

Serial offender Robert Craig targeted the house during a one-man crimewave across Perth city centre.

His stealing spree began just days after he was released from jail on licence.

Craig, 39, returned to Perth Sheriff Court via video link, having earlier admitted charges of housebreaking, thefts, bank card fraud and an attempted break-in.

He was ordered to return to jail for 381 days, the remaining part of his previous sentence.

Afterwards, he will begin a new 16-month prison sentence.

And he will be supervised for eight months once he’s released.

Psychological impact on victims

Sheriff William Wood told Craig: “I have considered very carefully the terms of the social workers’ report.

“But I can’t get away from the fact that you are a prolific thief – and as such you need to be deterred from further offending.”

Sheriff William Wood.

He said: “These offences, particularly the ones where you invaded people’s homes and hotel rooms and carried out invasive and acquisitive thefts are to be deplored.

“There will have been a significant psychological impact on some of those who are affected.

“I have the victim impact statements to confirm that.”

He said that a supervised release order was “necessary to protect the public from serious harm.”

The sheriff added: “Given that these offences began just 19 days after your release on licence, it is appropriate that you serve the remainder of the previous sentence.”

Woken by torch shining across room

The court heard how Craig crept into a family-of-four’s home in Hatton Road during the early hours of January 29.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said: “All external doors had been secured but the occupants had mistakenly left a set of double doors downstairs unlocked.

“At about 4.20am, one of the household was woken by a torch shining and scanning the room.

“It left and then scanned the playroom.”

The woman alerted a family member in another room.

Craig crept into a room at the Royal George Hotel and stole more than £2k of goods, including a Playstation 5, laptop and trainers.

“Two men were seen within the property, carrying a television,” said Ms Farmer.

“When they were challenged, they dropped the TV and made their way out.”

The pair got away with an iPad, three passports, a bag containing £8,000 worth of photography kit, a jacket, bank cards and house and car keys.

One of the men was later identified through CCTV as Craig.

Craig also stole from other locations in and around Perth, including Caffe Nero, the North Port restaurant, Barnardo’s and the Royal George Hotel.

He made off with thousands of pounds in staff wages from the Bank Bar.

