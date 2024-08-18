Drunken thug caused chaos in Perth pub then smashed up car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Drunken thug caused chaos in Perth pub then smashed up car

Lindsay Smith launched a bar stool across the pub and attacked two people during the disturbance in the Royal Bar.

By Jamie Buchan
Lindsay Smith
Lindsay Smith appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A drunken lout has been jailed for an “outrageous” violent outburst at an historic city centre Perth pub.

Lindsay Smith lost the plot when he was refused service at the Royal Bar on Scott Street.

The 32-year-old launched a bar stool across the room, attacked a woman and battered a man who tried to intervene.

Police caught him outside jumping up and down on a car, smashing its windscreen.

Jailing him for eight months, Perth sheriff Lindsay Foulis told him: “Your behaviour was described as outrageous and that is accurate.

“The custody threshold has not only been met – custody demands to be imposed.”

Lout caused Perth pub chaos

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said Smith, of Glendevon Drive, Bridge of Earn, had been drinking in the pub on the evening of May 10, this year.

He went to the bar to buy another round at about 10pm.

“He was refused service because staff were of the view he was under the influence of alcohol,” the prosecutor said.

“Mr Smith moved away, but returned a short time later. Again, service was refused.”

Lindsay Smith.
Lindsay Smith. Image: Facebook

Smith replied: “Are you being serious?”

He picked up a bar stool and hurled it across the pub.

It bounced off a fixture and struck bar manager Stewart MacDonald, leaving him with a cut on his elbow.

A woman ran to Smith and asked him to calm down.

Mr McKenzie said: “He seized her by the neck and threw his full body weight at her.

“She fell back and landed, striking her head on the floor.”

Royal Bar, Perth
Smith is now banned from the Royal Bar for two years.

Another customer intervened, putting himself in between Smith and the woman on the floor.

“There was then a scuffle between the two men,” said the prosecutor.

“The man ended up on the floor with Smith on top of him.

“He repeatedly punched him on the head and body.

“This went on for some time but ended when Mr Smith was pulled away by the bar manager.”

The court heard Smith was leaving but turned back and kicked the face of his male victim, still lying on the floor.

Exclusion order

Once Smith left the pub, police were called and they found him a short distance away on Scott Street.

“He had climbed onto the roof of a motor vehicle,” said Mr McKenzie.

Smith jumped up and down of the BMW, shattering its windscreen.

He was taken into custody but released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date once he had sobered up.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Smith pled guilty to two assaults, culpable and reckless conduct and vandalism.

His lawyer told the court: “Mr Smith has come to court prepared for custody.

“He does know that this was an outrageous incident.”

He added: “My client has shown insight and is regretful of his behaviour.

“He acknowledges that this was all his fault.”

As well as imposing a prison sentence, Sheriff Foulis made an exclusion order, banning Smith from going into the Royal Bar for two years.

