Drunken thug caused chaos in Perth pub then smashed up car

A drunken lout has been jailed for an “outrageous” violent outburst at an historic city centre Perth pub.

Lindsay Smith lost the plot when he was refused service at the Royal Bar on Scott Street.

The 32-year-old launched a bar stool across the room, attacked a woman and battered a man who tried to intervene.

Police caught him outside jumping up and down on a car, smashing its windscreen.

Jailing him for eight months, Perth sheriff Lindsay Foulis told him: “Your behaviour was described as outrageous and that is accurate.

“The custody threshold has not only been met – custody demands to be imposed.”

Lout caused Perth pub chaos

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said Smith, of Glendevon Drive, Bridge of Earn, had been drinking in the pub on the evening of May 10, this year.

He went to the bar to buy another round at about 10pm.

“He was refused service because staff were of the view he was under the influence of alcohol,” the prosecutor said.

“Mr Smith moved away, but returned a short time later. Again, service was refused.”

Smith replied: “Are you being serious?”

He picked up a bar stool and hurled it across the pub.

It bounced off a fixture and struck bar manager Stewart MacDonald, leaving him with a cut on his elbow.

A woman ran to Smith and asked him to calm down.

Mr McKenzie said: “He seized her by the neck and threw his full body weight at her.

“She fell back and landed, striking her head on the floor.”

Another customer intervened, putting himself in between Smith and the woman on the floor.

“There was then a scuffle between the two men,” said the prosecutor.

“The man ended up on the floor with Smith on top of him.

“He repeatedly punched him on the head and body.

“This went on for some time but ended when Mr Smith was pulled away by the bar manager.”

The court heard Smith was leaving but turned back and kicked the face of his male victim, still lying on the floor.

Exclusion order

Once Smith left the pub, police were called and they found him a short distance away on Scott Street.

“He had climbed onto the roof of a motor vehicle,” said Mr McKenzie.

Smith jumped up and down of the BMW, shattering its windscreen.

He was taken into custody but released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date once he had sobered up.

Smith pled guilty to two assaults, culpable and reckless conduct and vandalism.

His lawyer told the court: “Mr Smith has come to court prepared for custody.

“He does know that this was an outrageous incident.”

He added: “My client has shown insight and is regretful of his behaviour.

“He acknowledges that this was all his fault.”

As well as imposing a prison sentence, Sheriff Foulis made an exclusion order, banning Smith from going into the Royal Bar for two years.

