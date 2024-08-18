Disabled Kirkcaldy woman scared to enter ‘ski slope’ garden and fears wall will collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Disabled Kirkcaldy woman scared to enter ‘ski slope’ garden and fears wall will collapse

"My partner has even had dreams of the house falling down the hill in our garden."

By Ellidh Aitken
Taylor Rose in the 'ski slope' garden.
Taylor Rose in the 'ski slope' garden. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A disabled Kirkcaldy woman has compared her garden to a “ski slope” and also fears its wall could fall onto the pavement and hurt a pedestrian.

Taylor Rose, 29, says her partner – who does not want to be named – can’t safely use the garden at their home on Larach Court as it has become too steep through deterioration.

Her partner moved into the property 18 years ago with her mum, who has since died.

Taylor says she is “blown away” by the changes outside since then.

Kirkcaldy couple fear garden wall could collapse onto pavement

The couple, who rent the home from Kingdom Housing Association, also have concerns with the garden’s deteriorating retaining wall and slabs, which are lifting off the ground.

Taylor’s partner has physical disabilities and says the “whole garden is like a ski slope”, leaving her struggling to use it.

Taylor’s partner is unable to use the garden safely. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Taylor told The Courier: “The garden has deteriorated and even I have slipped and fallen.

“We have to upkeep the yard but they [Kingdom] won’t let us level it out because it would put too much pressure on the retaining wall.

“This has been going on for a year.

“They say we could put a decking in but it would cost us a fortune.

“The house is supposed to be suitable for a disabled person.

The garden’s retaining fence has deteriorated. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I am also worried about the fence around the garden falling on someone walking by because the retaining wall has deteriorated so much.

“They won’t put in steps either and over the last year Kingdom keeps saying they are waiting on an outside contractor coming to fix it all.

“We did have a message saying it has been passed on to a contractor but we don’t actually know if that is for the fence or issues with the windows in the house.

Taylor and her partner say it would cost ‘a fortune’ to put in a decking. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“If we want to do decking we will have to pay a fortune and we pay enough for rent.

“If they are going to fix the retaining wall they should level out the garden too.

“My partner has even had dreams of the house falling down the hill in our garden.”

Housing association insists ‘no risk’

Kingdom insists there is “no risk” to Taylor and her partner, or those using the pavement near their home.

A spokesperson said: “The issue with the retaining wall at Larach Court is a complex one and discussions are ongoing with a number of partners to find a solution.

The garden as it looked 18 years ago. Image supplied

“Our structural engineers have confirmed the wall’s movement appears to have halted and there is no risk to our customers or passers by, with safety fencing in place on the public side.

“We are committed to keeping our customers up to date with the progress of the remedial works to the external wall and will continue our ongoing conversations around landscaping and the options available for maximising our customers’ enjoyment of their outdoor spaces.”

Conversation