Disabled Kirkcaldy woman scared to enter ‘ski slope’ garden and fears wall will collapse

A disabled Kirkcaldy woman has compared her garden to a “ski slope” and also fears its wall could fall onto the pavement and hurt a pedestrian.

Taylor Rose, 29, says her partner – who does not want to be named – can’t safely use the garden at their home on Larach Court as it has become too steep through deterioration.

Her partner moved into the property 18 years ago with her mum, who has since died.

Taylor says she is “blown away” by the changes outside since then.

The couple, who rent the home from Kingdom Housing Association, also have concerns with the garden’s deteriorating retaining wall and slabs, which are lifting off the ground.

Taylor’s partner has physical disabilities and says the “whole garden is like a ski slope”, leaving her struggling to use it.

Taylor told The Courier: “The garden has deteriorated and even I have slipped and fallen.

“We have to upkeep the yard but they [Kingdom] won’t let us level it out because it would put too much pressure on the retaining wall.

“This has been going on for a year.

“They say we could put a decking in but it would cost us a fortune.

“The house is supposed to be suitable for a disabled person.

“I am also worried about the fence around the garden falling on someone walking by because the retaining wall has deteriorated so much.

“They won’t put in steps either and over the last year Kingdom keeps saying they are waiting on an outside contractor coming to fix it all.

“We did have a message saying it has been passed on to a contractor but we don’t actually know if that is for the fence or issues with the windows in the house.

“If we want to do decking we will have to pay a fortune and we pay enough for rent.

“If they are going to fix the retaining wall they should level out the garden too.

“My partner has even had dreams of the house falling down the hill in our garden.”

Housing association insists ‘no risk’

Kingdom insists there is “no risk” to Taylor and her partner, or those using the pavement near their home.

A spokesperson said: “The issue with the retaining wall at Larach Court is a complex one and discussions are ongoing with a number of partners to find a solution.

“Our structural engineers have confirmed the wall’s movement appears to have halted and there is no risk to our customers or passers by, with safety fencing in place on the public side.

“We are committed to keeping our customers up to date with the progress of the remedial works to the external wall and will continue our ongoing conversations around landscaping and the options available for maximising our customers’ enjoyment of their outdoor spaces.”