Methil flats cladding: £250,000 compensation for tenants affected by two years of safety work

Tenants in two Fife tower blocks where fire-risk cladding is being stripped are to share £250,000 compensation.

Fife Council says people living in Swan Court and Memorial Court in Methil face significant disruption during the £4.5 million of work, expected to take up to two years.

And it has set aside £1,500 for each household to make up for the disturbance.

Councillors are being asked to agree the payouts at a meeting of Levenmouth area committee on Wednesday.

They are part of a package of measures for tenants, including places to go to avoid the noise.

The council announced last September that cladding would be removed from the Methil blocks as a precaution.

It followed the discovery that the type of cladding used there – coupled with a lack of fire breaks – could put tenants at higher risk.

None of Fife’s other tower blocks in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline are affected.

Significant level of disruption during Methil flats cladding work

Work to strip the external wall insulation (EWI) began earlier this month.

And internal firestopping work is due to begin in September.

New kitchens and bathrooms are also being fitted at the same time to avoid disturbing tenants again later.

In all, 156 households are affected by the issue – with 78 in each block.

Fife Council housing chief John Mills says: “There will be a significant level of disruption for tenants during the programme of works.

“The contractors will be working for a period of 18 months to two years, causing more disturbance than a normal improvement project.”

Action is ‘purely precautionary’

The action in Methil was described as purely precautionary when it was revealed last year.

The cladding is not the same as that used in Grenfell Tower, which was banned following the 2016 disaster.

However, Mr Mills said: “The risk posed by the existing EWI may be higher with the lack of external fire breaks.

“Therefore we’re keen to fully mitigate these risks as soon as possible.”

The £1,500 will be paid in three instalments – one when works start in September, followed by a second in March.

The final payment is due in June 2026 when work is expected to finish.