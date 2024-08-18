Methil flats cladding: £250,000 compensation for tenants affected by two years of safety work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Methil flats cladding: £250,000 compensation for tenants affected by two years of safety work

Tenants face 'significant disruption' when cladding is stripped from two tower blocks.

By Claire Warrender
Methil high rise blocks will have cladding replaced
Memorial Court and Swan Court in Methil will have cladding replaced. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Tenants in two Fife tower blocks where fire-risk cladding is being stripped are to share £250,000 compensation.

Fife Council says people living in Swan Court and Memorial Court in Methil face significant disruption during the £4.5 million of work, expected to take up to two years.

And it has set aside £1,500 for each household to make up for the disturbance.

Memorial Court in Methil where cladding will be strips from flats, Image: Google Street View.

Councillors are being asked to agree the payouts at a meeting of Levenmouth area committee on Wednesday.

They are part of a package of measures for tenants, including places to go to avoid the noise.

The council announced last September that cladding would be removed from the Methil blocks as a precaution.

It followed the discovery that the type of cladding used there – coupled with a lack of fire breaks – could put tenants at higher risk.

None of Fife’s other tower blocks in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline are affected.

Significant level of disruption during Methil flats cladding work

Work to strip the external wall insulation (EWI) began earlier this month.

And internal firestopping work is due to begin in September.

New kitchens and bathrooms are also being fitted at the same time to avoid disturbing tenants again later.

In all, 156 households are affected by the issue – with 78 in each block.

Fife Council housing chief John Mills says: “There will be a significant level of disruption for tenants during the programme of works.

“The contractors will be working for a period of 18 months to two years, causing more disturbance than a normal improvement project.”

Action is ‘purely precautionary’

The action in Methil was described as purely precautionary when it was revealed last year.

The cladding is not the same as that used in Grenfell Tower, which was banned following the 2016 disaster.

However, Mr Mills said: “The risk posed by the existing EWI may be higher with the lack of external fire breaks.

“Therefore we’re keen to fully mitigate these risks as soon as possible.”

The £1,500 will be paid in three instalments – one when works start in September, followed by a second in March.

The final payment is due in June 2026 when work is expected to finish.

Conversation