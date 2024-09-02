Kirriemuir killer Callum Davidson won’t serve extra time for third Perth Prison contraband offence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirriemuir killer Callum Davidson won’t serve extra time for third Perth Prison contraband offence

One of Steven Donaldson's murderers returned to court and admitted breaking strict phone rules.

By Jamie Buchan
Callum Davidson
Callum Davidson

Killer Callum Davidson, jailed for the brutal murder of Arbroath oil worker Steven Donaldson, won’t serve extra time in jail after being caught with prison contraband for a third time.

The 29-year-old was jailed for life for the 2018 Kinnordy killing that sent shockwaves through the community.

Davidson and accomplice Steven Dickie savagely attacked Mr Donaldson after he was lured to a playpark by his ex-girlfriend Tasmin Glass.

Both men were jailed for life, while Glass was controversially released earlier this summer having served just half of her 10-year sentence for culpable homicide.

Steven Donaldson, victim of Angus killer Tasmin Glass
Steven Donaldson

Davidson returned to Perth Sheriff Court via video link from the city’s jail this week and admitted having breaking strict prison phone rules for a third time.

He pled guilty to having an illicit SIM card in his cell on March 26.

Davidson was handed a further prison sentence, but it will run alongside his current jail term and won’t affect his parole date in 2042.

No extra time

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said that the device was found tucked inside Davidson’s pyjama bottoms during a routine search.

Solicitor Bethany Downham, defending, said: “Mr Davidson was in possession of this SIM card to contact his family.

“He accepts he should not have had it, he accepts the consequences and he apologies to the court.

HMP Perth.
HMP Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

“He is currently serving a life sentence and is not eligible for release until 2042.

“I would invite the court to give him a minimum concurrent sentence.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Davidson: “Given the circumstances, I will impose a custodial sentence of 80 days, discounted from four months.

“That will commence from today’s date and run concurrent with your existing sentence.”

The latest find follows a near identical offence from January 28, when he was caught with an unauthorised SIM and mobile phone.

At a court hearing in July, Sheriff Alison McKay noted that Davidson had an even earlier conviction for having a phone device in prison but “doesn’t seem to have taken note.”

“The reason for these rules is to enable the smooth running of the establishment,” she told him.

The sheriff added a further four months to his sentence.

Victim was cut down ‘without mercy’

Jailing Davidson in 2019, judge Lord Pentland said he and Dickie had used “extreme violence,” which had been “sustained and prolonged.”

He said: “You cut him down without mercy.

“I do not accept that you demonstrate genuine insight and empathy. You show callous disregard for Mr Donaldson’s family.”

Tasmin Glass.

Dickie died behind bars in June 2018.

Glass was released following a parole hearing in July this year.

Mr Donaldson’s family said they were “angry but not surprised” by the decision.

The Courier’s A Voice for Victims Campaign aims at ensuring Glass and other violent prisoners should serve their full sentence imposed by the courts.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

