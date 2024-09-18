Bid to storm Dundee court dock as paedophile, 77, appears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Bid to storm Dundee court dock as paedophile, 77, appears

Police had to intervene when men watching in the public gallery tried to get to David Duncan after his sentencing was deferred.

By Ross Gardiner
David Duncan
People tried to get to David Duncan as he sat in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee court erupted when members of the public tried to storm the dock where an elderly paedophile was being dealt with.

Sex offender David Duncan appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court for a narration of his sick offending to be read into the record.

He admitted last week he routinely used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices with a girl during sleepovers over three years at properties in Tayside, Fife and Spain.

He also pled guilty to sexually abusing a four-year-old girl on various occasions while parked in a car outside a Dundee primary school.

His hearing had been adjourned for an agreed narration of his offending to be prepared.

Dundee paedophile David Duncan.
Duncan was in the dock when the court room erupted. Image: Supplied

Any offender who is potentially facing imprisonment but has not been jailed before must meet with social workers to complete background reports before sentencing.

However, when this was confirmed in Duncan’s case, men at the rear of the court stormed forward and had to be removed by police.

77-year-old Duncan will be sentenced on October 29.

Twisted offending

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the court Duncan’s first victim routinely stayed over at his address and slept on the sofa, where the predator would sexually abuse her.

Duncan would then give the girl £10 and take her shopping the following day.

This offending took place at a number of properties, including in Dundee, Fife, Forfar and in Salou, Spain between 2007 and 2010.

His victim eventually disclosed what was happening and Duncan was interviewed by police in 2015 but made no admissions.

He resumed his offending between 2021 and 2023.

On various occasions in a parked car outside a Dundee primary school, he placed his hand inside the underwear of a girl from when she was four.

When interviewed by police, Duncan said: “I never had any sexual contact.

“I don’t know why she came away with that.”

Court chaos

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing and placed Duncan, of Ballindean Place, on the sex offenders register.

At this point in proceedings, a man tried to force his way into the dock to attack Duncan, complaining that he was not being jailed immediately.

Police apprehended him and a second man became involved.

A third man then tried to reach Duncan, who was initially behind a glass screen but walked into the well of the court.

The three men were all removed from court by police.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dylan Boyle, a badger
'Our cameras can be anywhere' warning after terrierman filmed interfering with badger sett in…
Shadman Khan leaves court
Dundee massage parlour fumbler sacked from civil engineering job
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Officer's absolute discharge and Apple air tag abuser
Lollipop man sign
Road rage driver called lollipop man 'f***ing w*****r' outside Fife school
Clarimalt Drive house crash
Curfew for BMW driver who smashed into Kirkcaldy home then fled on foot
Balunie Avenue sign, Darren Jackson
Dundee addict endangered victim's life in stairwell robbery then drove off in stolen car
David Reid
Angus family man had computers full of child abuse files
Liam Fair appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crieff man filmed encouraging dog to fight and kill pet rat
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Cash machine crook and drug dealer, 50
Glasgow High Court exterior
Perth binman who 'got sex education from watching porn' raped teen in woods