Bid to storm Dundee court dock as paedophile, 77, appears

A Dundee court erupted when members of the public tried to storm the dock where an elderly paedophile was being dealt with.

Sex offender David Duncan appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court for a narration of his sick offending to be read into the record.

He admitted last week he routinely used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices with a girl during sleepovers over three years at properties in Tayside, Fife and Spain.

He also pled guilty to sexually abusing a four-year-old girl on various occasions while parked in a car outside a Dundee primary school.

His hearing had been adjourned for an agreed narration of his offending to be prepared.

Any offender who is potentially facing imprisonment but has not been jailed before must meet with social workers to complete background reports before sentencing.

However, when this was confirmed in Duncan’s case, men at the rear of the court stormed forward and had to be removed by police.

77-year-old Duncan will be sentenced on October 29.

Twisted offending

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the court Duncan’s first victim routinely stayed over at his address and slept on the sofa, where the predator would sexually abuse her.

Duncan would then give the girl £10 and take her shopping the following day.

This offending took place at a number of properties, including in Dundee, Fife, Forfar and in Salou, Spain between 2007 and 2010.

His victim eventually disclosed what was happening and Duncan was interviewed by police in 2015 but made no admissions.

He resumed his offending between 2021 and 2023.

On various occasions in a parked car outside a Dundee primary school, he placed his hand inside the underwear of a girl from when she was four.

When interviewed by police, Duncan said: “I never had any sexual contact.

“I don’t know why she came away with that.”

Court chaos

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing and placed Duncan, of Ballindean Place, on the sex offenders register.

At this point in proceedings, a man tried to force his way into the dock to attack Duncan, complaining that he was not being jailed immediately.

Police apprehended him and a second man became involved.

A third man then tried to reach Duncan, who was initially behind a glass screen but walked into the well of the court.

The three men were all removed from court by police.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.