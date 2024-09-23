Fife man to pay back community after £45k tax dodge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man to pay back community after £45k tax dodge

Sean Hughes admitted fraudulently evading income tax and national insurance contributions.

By Jamie McKenzie
Scottish cash
Hughes has already paid back £23,000 and has been ordered to return the rest. Image: Shutterstock

A Fife man defrauded HMRC of £45,000 in income tax and national insurance contributions.

Sean Hughes appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the seven-year con, between May 19 2012 and April 5 2019.

The 36-year-old admitted being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of £40,000 in income tax payments by concealing and failing to declare his income to HMRC.

Hughes, of New Lochran Moss, Blairadam, further admitted the fraudulent evasion of £5,000 in national insurance contributions by not declaring his full earnings.

Arguing for a non-custodial sentence, Hughes’ defence lawyer said his client has repaid £23,000 to HMRC so far and will continue repayments if at liberty.

The solicitor said Hughes is a “hard working man committed to family” and that his wife is due to give birth in January.

Sheriff Susan Duff noted the length of time over which the offence was committed and a previous conviction for fraud.

She said Hughes’ conduct merited a custodial sentence of 27 months but if she were to impose this, his family would lose their accommodation and would probably be reliant on the state, which would also foot the bill for his imprisonment.

Alternatively the rest of the money would be paid back if he retained his liberty.

Sheriff Duff said as well as returning the money, he should pay for his dishonesty with unpaid community work – the maximum available 300 hours – and a 12-month curfew order as a direct alternative to custody.

The scam

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson told the court previously the case originated from a HMRC probe into a money service called Spectrum Financial Services Ltd, which offered cheque-cashing facilities for a fee.

Hughes was an account holder with Spectrum and a large number of cheques had been deposited into his account.

Mr Thomson said the purpose of cashing cheques this way is to avoid using more conventional service providers such as banks that have greater scrutiny, making it easier for Hughes to under declare his income to HMRC.

The court heard Spectrum Financial Services Ltd was shut down following a raid in 2015.

Examination of the records recovered during a search of their premises showed Hughes had used Spectrum to process cheques from third parties and received bank transfers from third parties.

Hughes continued to under-declare his income after Spectrum was shut down but had resorted to paying cheques and receiving transfers through his personal bank account.

He was self-employed throughout the period and knowingly failed to provide his accountant with a full and accurate record of all receipts, invoices and bank transfers to allow them to submit accurate returns on his behalf.

Instead, he declared the accuracy of the figures he provided.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

