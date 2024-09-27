Arbroath dealer caught smuggling drugs into Perth Prison inside her bra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath dealer caught smuggling drugs into Perth Prison inside her bra

Repeat offender Gillian Smith was spotted by staff delivering a package to prisoner John Rae during visiting hours.

By Jamie Buchan
Gillian Smith
Gillian Smith.

A woman who smuggled drugs into maximum security Perth Prison inside her bra was spared being jailed herself.

Repeat offender Gillian Smith was spotted by staff delivering a package to prisoner John Rae during visiting hours.

The illicit parcel contained a mobile phone, cannabis and liquid cannabinoid THC.

The 39-year-old, who was previously caught by police with heroin in her pants, was remanded last month after pleading guilty to bringing contraband into the jail and supplying drugs to Mr Rae on July 5 last year.

Smith, from Arbroath, was placed on a community payback order when she returned to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Caught on camera

The court heard how staff thought Smith was acting suspiciously at the Edinburgh Road jail while visiting visit Mr Rae so guards kept a close watch on her through CCTV.

At about 3pm, she was seen removing the package from her bra before approaching the prisoner and hugging him.

She then placed the parcel down the back of his shirt and tucked it into his waistband.

HMP Perth
Perth Prison

Staff asked him to hand over the package, which he did without hesitation.

When she was detained by prison officers, Smith was upfront about what she had done.

The package contained 5.56g of cannabis, worth about £80 in the prison setting and 2.5ml of THC with a value of around £50.

Banned from meeting drug users

Smith already has four previous convictions for drug supply, the court was told.

Solicitor Gary Foulis, defending, said: “She is someone who has been preyed upon by organised criminals.

“It is rather unfortunate that she relapsed and got involved in this situation.”

He said being on remand at HMP Polmont had been very difficult as “she has been subjected to comments and bullying”.

Mr Foulis urged the court not to send her back to jail.

Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Smith: “When I was considering your case before coming into court, custody was at the forefront of my mind but I have taken account of the positive remarks in your social work report.

“I am narrowly persuaded not to impose a custodial sentence.”

Smith will be tagged as part of a six-month curfew order and must stay at home between 7am and 7pm.

Smith is also on supervision with a conduct requirement stipulating she must not associate with known drug users.

