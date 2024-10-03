Nursery worker spared prison after hoax Loch Tay kayak call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nursery worker spared prison after hoax Loch Tay kayak call

A sheriff told Clair Frost the length of prison term available made jail 'of limited effect.'

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Clair Frost
Clair Frost. Image: Central Scotland News

A nursery school worker whose hoax 999 call sparked a major search of a Loch Tay has been spared jail after a sheriff said she could not be sent to prison for long enough.

Clair Frost, 35, sounded the false alarm from a landline at Killin Nursery School in Perthshire.

She said she thought she could see an overturned kayak at the “head of the lock” – a tell-tale mispronunciation of the Scottish word loch she was known to employ.

Police officers from as far as Stirling were sent to the scene, travelling on wintry roads, together with a fire engine, an ambulance and paramedic.

A helicopter was scrambled, while police checked lay-bys near the loch for vehicles from which a kayak could have been launched, as well as BandBs and campsites in the area.

View of Loch Tay from Sron a'Chlachain, Killin.
Loch Tay. Image: Shutterstock

A joint emergency services meeting point was set up in the Killin Hotel.

The Scottish Fire Service was considering launching a boat to search the “vast” and partially ice-covered loch – an operation which would have entailed further risks.

Frost’s husband, a retained firefighter, was called out as part of the search, which was stood down after six hours when realisation dawned the call was a hoax.

Mother-of-two Frost denied making the call but her “distinctive, higher-pitched, childlike” tones were identified by two colleagues and a police officer who had all known her for years.

She wept in the dock as she was sentenced at Stirling Sheriff Court, having been found guilty after a trial in August of making the false call to emergency services – a contravention of the 2005 Fire (Scotland) Act.

Limited prison time

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said first offender Frost still maintains her innocence and now suffers from anxiety and is receiving sick pay.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan, who had originally warned Frost she could be jailed, said she had not appreciated the Act laid down a maximum prison term of three months, which would be “of limited effect”.

Fining Frost £1,040, she told her: “This was an offence that very significant consequences, both in terms of the public purse and in terms of public safety.

“It’s a serious matter and the fine must reflect that.”

Identified by voice

During the trial, the court heard the call was received by Scottish Fire and Rescue at 1.15 pm on January 17 2024.

It was traced to a fixed phone in a nappy-changing room at the Stirling Council-run nursery.

Giving evidence, PC Frickleton said she listened to a recording of the call and was “100% certain” the voice was Frost’s, whom she had known for eight years.

A nappy-changing log identified Frost had been in the room at the time of the call and two other members of staff at the nursery also identified her voice.

Detective Constable Gavin Dingwall, who headed the police interview of Frost, said he was “stumped” as to why she had committed the offence.

