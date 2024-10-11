Attempted murder trial hears Dundee baby injuries were due to ‘sustained, forceful shaking’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Attempted murder trial hears Dundee baby injuries were due to ‘sustained, forceful shaking’

The High Court trial in Dundee heard from medics who treated the youngster after he was rushed to hospital.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ninewells and ambulances
The baby was rushed to Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson/ Kim Cessford

A Dundee baby who required life-saving surgery for a brain injury was likely a victim of “sustained, forceful shaking”, a doctor has claimed.

Dr Michael Jackson said the injuries suffered by the four-month-old child were consistent with “abusive head trauma”.

A consultant neurosurgeon who performed an emergency operation on the boy at Ninewells Hospital said the child could have died within hours.

The claims were made during the trial of Marc Lannen, 34, who is accused of attempting to murder the boy by shaking him in August 2018.

Jurors at the High Court in Dundee heard the baby suffered a subdural hematoma, in which blood collects between the skull and the surface of the brain.

The court heard claims Lannen fed the child without issue at around 5pm before calling his mother at 6.30pm to voice concerns about the boy’s condition.

An ambulance was called for at around 6.55pm at the insistence of Lannen’s mother and the youngster was rushed to Ninewells Hospital.

‘No way injuries accidental’

The child’s mother – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – claims Lannen initially told her he had suffered a seizure but later said he had fallen from a couch.

After the successful operation at Ninewells, the child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh, where Dr Jackson works as a consultant paediatric radiologist.

The Royal Hospital for Sick Children Edinburgh
The child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children Edinburgh in August 2018.

Following a review of a CT scan at Ninewells, Dr Jackson believed there was “no way” the injuries sustained could have been accidental.

He said: “To my mind, the features are suggestive of a shaking episode.

“There is a lack of soft tissue swelling and no skull fracture.

“There is no way it could have been caused by an accidental mechanism.

“We are talking about a sustained episode of significant, forceful shaking.

“It’s not a momentary lapse of annoyance, it would be a sustained episode to produce the amount of blood we are seeing.”

Dundee Sheriff Court
The trial is taking place at the High Court in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

Dr Jackson said his opinion was based on the “widespread distribution” of blood, the lack of bruising or physical injuries on the child and retinal haemorrhaging that could be seen in an MRI scan, something the doctor said was rare.

Advocate depute Leanne McQuillan suggested scenarios of the injuries being caused by the child falling from a sofa, being distressed in a bouncer or a spontaneous subdural hematoma.

“Absolutely not,” Dr Jackson replied.

“There are some rare-ish reports of subdural hematomas occurring spontaneously but they are typically small volume in nature.

“There’s really no resemblance between those cases and what we have seen with (the child).”

‘Horrific’ shift in baby’s brain

When the child arrived at Ninewells, he was described as having a dilated left pupil, struggling to breathe and with his eyes rolling back, having suffered a “prolonged” seizure of around 55 minutes.

Consultant neurosurgeon Dr Kismet Hossain-Ibrahim performed surgery immediately after seeing an “enormous” clot in the CT scan, taken at around 8.30pm.

Dr Ibrahim told the court: “It was clear to me that this patient did not need observation but immediate evacuation to save his life.”

Dr Kismet Hossain-Ibrahim
Dr Kismet Hossain-Ibrahim

He told the court the “horrific” shift from the midline in the child’s brain was around 2cm – a shift of around 5mm or more usually requires emergency surgery.

The neurosurgeon said, without an operation: “The most likely scenario, given the degree of midline shift, would have been death.”

He said the child’s head injury was similar to that of a road traffic accident victim and believed it was a result of a “single event” and “most likely… a severe blunt head injury”.

The jury was told how the child had no previous instances of trauma and no previous seizures.

He was described in earlier evidence as “totally fine”, with Lannen telling police, despite having a chesty cold the baby was “laughing away” and eating as normal.

Opening day’s evidence

On the first day of the trial jurors heard the child’s mother tell how she went for a day out in Dundee, leaving her son in Lannen’s care.

She said he initially told her the child had suffered a seizure but about a year later, said he had fallen from a couch, prompting her to call police.

Lannen’s mother Carol McQuillan, told how she was called by her son and arrived to find the child “very lethargic and very still”.

She said: “There was a sob every now and again. He was quite pale, it was like his eyes weren’t open properly.”

His mother told the court the child had a second operation and now aged six, requires additional support but is “improving slowly but surely”.

The trial continues.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

