Caravan owners angry at ‘eviction’ from St Andrews holiday park as contracts end

Angry caravan owners claim they are being evicted from a St Andrews holiday park with just four weeks notice.

Keith Stewart says Abbeyford Leisure is treating customers with contempt after telling them they must remove their vans from the Kinkell Braes site by November 5.

Mr Stewart is one of around 20 people who held a seasonal contract with the popular park.

This allowed owners of touring caravans to set up on a pitch from March to November.

And they could store their van on the site over the winter for an additional fee.

However, Abbeyford has decided to stop offering seasonal pitches and will not renew contracts from November.

They say this will allow them to satisfy demand from thousands of holidaymakers who want to stay at their St Andrews park each year.

An extension including an extra 134 static caravans is also planned.

‘No more pitches and no winter storage’

Mr Stewart and wife Doris, from Livingston, are particularly angry over the lack of notice.

“We’ve been here for three years and some of my neighbours for more than 10 years,” he said.

“Usually, near the end of the year we get a letter offering renewal for next year and the opportunity to store our caravan over the winter.

“This year it was an email. It said there’s nothing available for you next year – no more pitches and no winter storage.

“It’s like an eviction. And we have just a short period of time to find a new place to store our caravan.”

‘Touring guests still welcome to book holidays’ at St Andrews Holiday Park

An Abbeyford spokesperson says the firm is fully committed to offering touring holidays at St Andrews.

However, it has changed its pricing strategy for 2025 meaning seasonal contracts are no longer available.

“For absolute clarity, no guests are being evicted as 2024 seasonal contracts end in November,” they said.

“Touring guests, however, will be welcome to book holidays for stays of up to 50 days.

“Alternatively, those seeking even longer durations may explore the opportunity of holiday home ownership.”

Abbeyford previously said it has a growing waiting list for caravans at its St Andrews site, as well as its other parks in St Monans and Shell Bay.