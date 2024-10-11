Caravan owners angry at ‘eviction’ from St Andrews holiday park as contracts end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caravan owners angry at ‘eviction’ from St Andrews holiday park as contracts end

The park's owners say they are no longer offering seasonal contracts in a bid to meet growing demand.

By Claire Warrender
St Andrews Holiday Park at Kinkell Braes will no longer offer seasonal contracts
St Andrews Holiday Park at Kinkell Braes is scrapping seasonal contracts for touring caravans. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Angry caravan owners claim they are being evicted from a St Andrews holiday park with just four weeks notice.

Keith Stewart says Abbeyford Leisure is treating customers with contempt after telling them they must remove their vans from the Kinkell Braes site by November 5.

St Andrews Holiday Park is trying to satisfy demand for caravans. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

Mr Stewart is one of around 20 people who held a seasonal contract with the popular park.

This allowed owners of touring caravans to set up on a pitch from March to November.

And they could store their van on the site over the winter for an additional fee.

However, Abbeyford has decided to stop offering seasonal pitches and will not renew contracts from November.

They say this will allow them to satisfy demand from thousands of holidaymakers who want to stay at their St Andrews park each year.

An extension including an extra 134 static caravans is also planned.

‘No more pitches and no winter storage’

Mr Stewart and wife Doris, from Livingston, are particularly angry over the lack of notice.

“We’ve been here for three years and some of my neighbours for more than 10 years,” he said.

“Usually, near the end of the year we get a letter offering renewal for next year and the opportunity to store our caravan over the winter.

“This year it was an email. It said there’s nothing available for you next year – no more pitches and no winter storage.

“It’s like an eviction. And we have just a short period of time to find a new place to store our caravan.”

‘Touring guests still welcome to book holidays’ at St Andrews Holiday Park

An Abbeyford spokesperson says the firm is fully committed to offering touring holidays at St Andrews.

However, it has changed its pricing strategy for 2025 meaning seasonal contracts are no longer available.

“For absolute clarity, no guests are being evicted as 2024 seasonal contracts end in November,” they said.

How the extension to St Andrews Holiday Park would look
How the extension of St Andrews Holiday Park will look if approved. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

“Touring guests, however, will be welcome to book holidays for stays of up to 50 days.

“Alternatively, those seeking even longer durations may explore the opportunity of holiday home ownership.”

Abbeyford previously said it has a growing waiting list for caravans at its St Andrews site, as well as its other parks in St Monans and Shell Bay.

