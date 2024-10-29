Rangers fan admits police clash after violent drum theft from St Johnstone fan liaison officer

A Rangers-supporting thug clashed with police after he got hold of a drum that had been violently snatched from St Johnstone’s fan liaison officer outside Hampden Park.

Arran Watt, 22, was passed the instrument, which had been forcefully taken from Beverley Mayer on August 17 2024.

Ms Mayer, 51, had been pushed to the ground by two males, who grabbed the drum from her hands.

The incident sparked crowd disorder and Rangers fan group the Union Bears clashed with police.

Watt, of Irvine, North Ayrshire, struggled with officers and attempted to escape.

Watt pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to charges of reset and breach of the peace.

It happened before St Johnstone’s Premier Sports Cup match against Rangers – then playing their matches at the national stadium while repairs were being made to Ibrox.

He also admitted having a baton without a reasonable excuse or lawful authority while on bail for the earlier matters.

Crowd trouble

The court heard Ms Mayer was working at the time and had the drum belonging to St Johnstone fans as part of her duties.

Prosecutor Victoria Keel said: “Before kick-off, she was assaulted by two unknown male Rangers supporters.

“She was pushed to the ground and the drum violently ripped from her grasp.

“The men ran back towards the Rangers fans in possession of the drum.”

The hearing was told the men were chased by police.

Miss Keel said: “A disorderly crowd then formed as members of the Union Bears attempted to protect the men and became aggressive towards police officers.

“Watt, who witnessed the robbery, ran through the crowd and took possession of the drum.”

Watt was stopped by police but he struggled to break away.

He initially refused to give his details until he was made to do so.

Watt was held in custody and released on bail with special conditions.

Baton offence

The hearing was told Watt was caught with a baton in the driver’s door compartment while behind the wheel of an Audi A3 car in Glasgow’s Parkhead area on September 1 2024.

Watt was with three other men in the car, which had been pulled over by police.

Ian Moir, defending, will make his plea in mitigation at next month’s sentencing.

Sheriff Louise Arrol KC stated she will be considering a football banning order and asked for background reports to be prepared.

Watt remains remanded in custody meantime.

Grateful for support

A 16-year-old and a 22-year-old have appeared in court accused of assault and reset in connection with the same incident.

After an outpouring of support, Ms Mayer posted on X: “Thank you for all of your support and kindness,” with a “humbled” hashtag.

She also shared an image saying: “There is more that unites us than divides us.”

