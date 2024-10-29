Rangers fan admits police clash after violent drum theft from St Johnstone fan liaison officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers fan admits police clash after violent drum theft from St Johnstone fan liaison officer

Arran Watt was passed the stolen drum and then clashed with police.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Crowds outside Hampden before Rangers vs St Johnstone premier Sports cup tie
The crowds and police outside Hampden. Image: Shutterstock

A Rangers-supporting thug clashed with police after he got hold of a drum that had been violently snatched from St Johnstone’s fan liaison officer outside Hampden Park.

Arran Watt, 22, was passed the instrument, which had been forcefully taken from Beverley Mayer on August 17 2024.

Ms Mayer, 51, had been pushed to the ground by two males, who grabbed the drum from her hands.

The incident sparked crowd disorder and Rangers fan group the Union Bears clashed with police.

Watt, of Irvine, North Ayrshire, struggled with officers and attempted to escape.

Watt pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to charges of reset and breach of the peace.

It happened before St Johnstone’s Premier Sports Cup match against Rangers – then playing their matches at the national stadium while repairs were being made to Ibrox.

He also admitted having a baton without a reasonable excuse or lawful authority while on bail for the earlier matters.

Crowd trouble

The court heard Ms Mayer was working at the time and had the drum belonging to St Johnstone fans as part of her duties.

Prosecutor Victoria Keel said: “Before kick-off, she was assaulted by two unknown male Rangers supporters.

“She was pushed to the ground and the drum violently ripped from her grasp.

“The men ran back towards the Rangers fans in possession of the drum.”

The hearing was told the men were chased by police.

Miss Keel said: “A disorderly crowd then formed as members of the Union Bears attempted to protect the men and became aggressive towards police officers.

“Watt, who witnessed the robbery, ran through the crowd and took possession of the drum.”

Watt was stopped by police but he struggled to break away.

He initially refused to give his details until he was made to do so.

Watt was held in custody and released on bail with special conditions.

Baton offence

The hearing was told Watt was caught with a baton in the driver’s door compartment while behind the wheel of an Audi A3 car in Glasgow’s Parkhead area on September 1 2024.

Watt was with three other men in the car, which had been pulled over by police.

Ian Moir, defending, will make his plea in mitigation at next month’s sentencing.

Sheriff Louise Arrol KC stated she will be considering a football banning order and asked for background reports to be prepared.

Watt remains remanded in custody meantime.

Grateful for support

A 16-year-old and a 22-year-old have appeared in court accused of assault and reset in connection with the same incident.

After an outpouring of support, Ms Mayer posted on X: “Thank you for all of your support and kindness,” with a “humbled” hashtag.

She also shared an image saying: “There is more that unites us than divides us.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

