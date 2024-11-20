Wednesday court round-up — Should have walked the dog

A drink-driver who was nearly five times the limit on a Fife road has been banned for two years and given 100 hours of unpaid work.

Stuart Gay, 47, of Jenny Gray Place, Lochgelly, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to driving a black Land Rover with excess alcohol (106mics/ 22) on the B9149 road in Lochgelly and elsewhere on September 20 this year.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court Gay was stopped for his erratic driving and police noted a strong smell of alcohol when the driver door was opened.

Defence lawyer Elaine Buist said Gay had been arguing with his wife and had been drinking and left the house to calm the situation.

The lawyer said: “He accepted, in the (social work) report, it would have been more sensible to take the dog out for a walk than the car out for a drive.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Gay: “You have something of a record for this type of offending.

“You put yourself in a perilous situation. If you continue in this way you will go to jail”.

Gay was also put on offender supervision for a year with a requirement to do a road traffic group programme.

If he successfully completes a drink-driver rehabilitation course his disqualification period will be cut by a quarter.

Dog to be destroyed

A Fife woman’s Pitbull-type dog was Tasered twice after she threatened to set the animal on police.

Kirsty Ann Adsley told officers she would “release the dog right now” and shook it by the collar, causing it to become aggressive, as she stood at the front door to a property in Lochore.

Firearms and public order units were sent to the scene along with a dog unit.

Despite being Tasered for a second time, Adsley’s dog managed to run off for 15 minutes until cornered down an alleyway and taken into police kennels.

Adsley, 40, appeared in Dunfermline Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to owning the dangerously out of control dog and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

A destruction order was granted for the dog, described in the charge as a Pitbull and XL Bully cross or similar.

Stalker

A stalker who repeatedly harassed his former partner in Broughty Ferry has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Kieran Webb repeatedly went to the woman’s home and workplace uninvited and sent her money, with references urging her to contact him.

The 29-year-old previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to engaging in a course of conduct causing fear and alarm between May 5 and 16 this year.

Webb loitered at her home, repeatedly attended uninvited and repeatedly left her unwanted gifts and notes.

The court heard how he repeatedly went to a school uninvited and left a note on the woman’s car.

He would go to locations she was at, followed her, repeatedly contacted her by phone, attended at or near to where she worked and repeatedly tried to engage her in conversation.

Webb, of Ralston Mount, returned to the dock for sentencing following the preparation of social work reports.

Sheriff George Way ordered him to perform 100 hours of unpaid work and made him subject to supervision for one year.

A non-harassment order lasting two years was also imposed.

Rooftop rampage

John Rae, 35, forced the closure of roads in Kirkcaldy after climbing onto the roof of the Windsor Hotel and hurling slates onto the street. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that prior to his rampage, he viciously assaulted a woman in one of the hotel’s rooms..

Glass assault

A man was left scarred for life following a bloody glass attack at a Perthshire house party.

Gregory Farrington suffered cuts to his face in the assault at Darren Willemars’ home in Rattray, near Blairgowrie, when he was assaulted in the early hours of January 7 2023.

Witnesses said they were woken by the commotion and saw “blood everywhere.”

Willemars, 35, of Riverside Court, denied the attack but was found guilty after a two-day trial.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports and told Willemars: “This was an unprovoked attack with a glass, which resulted in Mr Farrington sustaining severe injury.

“He will have a lasting reminder of it in the form of permanent scarring.

“I will allow you to remain on bail in the meantime, but you should take that as no indication as to what the final sentence will be.”

Abduction terror

A Fife man thought he would die as he was taken hostage in his own home and throttled and beaten by an attacker he met on the Grindr dating app. Dean Slessor, 31, locked the door to Conner Burdett’s second floor flat in Kelty and violently assaulted him for hours until he managed to send a desperate message to friends on his iPad.

Trickster made to work

A Fife man who swindled £550 after pretending he would sell a man a tricycle has been handed 135 hours of unpaid work.

Neil Lynch, 39, of Leith Avenue, Burntisland and formerly Brucefield Terrace, Lumphinnans, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to fraud.

The black Lifan tricycle was advertised for sale on Gumtree for £1,000.

On July 8 2022, a man attended at an address in Lochgelly to view the vehicle and an agreement was made to buy it for £550.

The cash was handed to Lynch, who gave a handwritten receipt and keys, with an agreement it would be collected the next day.

The next day, the buyer returned but was met by another man who said Lynch was in Glasgow and when phoned, he said he had moved the trike to a safe place but would not say where.

The man returned to the address the following day but got no answer and there was no sign of the trike.

After trying to contact Lynch without success, he called police.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said, at the time of the offence, Lynch’s father was terminally ill and Lynch had relapsed into heroin use.

The solicitor said previously his client could not recall the exact circumstances.

