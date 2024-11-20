How do Gartmore locals feel about the flurry of filming in their village?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

How do Gartmore locals feel about the flurry of filming in their village?

Residents share their experiences of living alongside recent film productions.

Brian Cox and Alan Cumming filming in Gartmore. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Brian Cox and Alan Cumming filming in Gartmore. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Gartmore was given a starring role in Brian Cox and Alan Cumming’s new film earlier this year.

Glenrothan, set in a fictional town of the same name, follows the story of two brothers – played by the veteran Scottish actors – who must reunite to save their family’s distillery.

Film crews descended on the Stirlingshire village in September, using the bottom of Main Street, the Black Bull Inn and the cemetery as locations.

The creative minds behind Borges and Me (based on Jay Parini’s memoir about chauffeuring blind Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges through Scotland in 1970) also chose Gartmore to shoot scenes for the new film at the end of October.

And 2024 is by no means the first time production companies have descended on Gartmore.

Almost Heaven (2006) and fantasy film The Golden Goblet (2015) were both shot in the Stirlingshire village, along with an episode of Taggart, and 1955 movie Geordie.

But filming on a Hollywood scale is guaranteed to disrupt daily life on some level for the people living nearby, whether that means road closures or an influx of traffic.

What do Gartmore residents think about their village’s increasingly regular starring role on the silver screen? We paid them a visit to find out.

Gartmore is located around 20 miles from Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

‘Exciting’ for village to feature on screen

Resident Gerry McGarvey believes both recent film productions were a “positive experience” for villagers.

“It’s the nature of the village, we welcome creativity,” he said.

“We’re a creative community, a self-starting community. We have musicians, actors, artists, writers and lots of creatives here.”

Mr McGarvey, who hopes the creation of Stirling Studios will boost the region’s on-screen presence, added: “They have to come out of their way to come to the village. I welcome opportunities like this.”

One local woman who did not want to be named told The Courier: “It’s all rather exciting, I think.

“It’s great these filming experts like the look of our village.”

Worries over increased traffic and parking

However, some Gartmore residents raised concerns over the increase in vehicles on the village’s roads, particularly following the ban on pavement parking earlier this year.

Since restrictions came into force in July, the main road through the village has been tighter to drive through, and an exemption for the street was refused.

The Black Bull in Gartmore. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Another resident, Mollie Aspley, said: “It’s a temporary inconvenience with the parking but it’s nice to see it [filming] come to the village.

“The real issue is the parking, as it’s so narrow and we can’t park on the pavement anymore.”

One group of ladies told The Courier long trucks had blocked the bottom of the village, near the Manse, while Borges & Me was being filmed.

They also worried about buses being able to fit up and down the main street with more cars parking there during the most recent filming shoots.

“We like the village as it’s off the beaten track, we don’t need all that,” said one.

“Certain people do very well out of it. It’s nice in some ways, but there’s lots of waiting back [when vehicles are stopped to allow filming].”

‘Pros and cons’ to filming in Gartmore

One local woman described the recent filming as “over the top” for Gartmore, but admitted it brought both advantages and disadvantages.

“It may cause some delays or parking frustrations, but I believe they donate money to local organisations,” she said.

Another resident told The Courier he used cones to ensure filming crews didn’t park outside his house.

Brian Cox during filming for Glenrothan. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

He said: “It’s a bit tricky with the parking as it’s a small village, but it’s fine. They’re not here every month.

“While it’s an inconvenience, we have to deal with it and take the pros and cons.”

Another local said: “It benefits them money-wise, but I don’t see what benefits we get.

“It’s already hard enough to get parked without all these crews arriving.”

Gartmore isn’t the only Stirlingshire village to be cast in a film or TV programme.

Recently, Doune locals also shared how they feel about the influx of tourism after the village’s castle had a starring role in Outlander.

  • Do you live in Gartmore? Comment below with your views, or email us: isla.glen@dcthomson.co.uk

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

