Compensation considered over fatal Perthshire dog attack

A woman whose Staffordshire Bull Terrier attacked and killed another dog in highland Perthshire could be made to pay compensation.

A court heard Helen Brunt’s dog Zara escaped from her garden and launched itself at a Red Labrador.

A passing motorist stopped to help the lab’s owner hold back the Staffy as it latched onto the other dog’s throat.

Zara managed to break free and attack the labrador again as it lay lifeless on the ground.

Perth’s Justice of the Peace Court heard how Zara had earlier mauled a sheep at the same spot, near Tummel Bridge.

Brunt, 60, admitted being the dog’s owner when it was dangerously out of control on June 25 2024.

She had Zara put to sleep later that day.

Brunt appeared in court for sentencing last week, having pled guilty last month.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton explained Zara had escaped through a pipe in her client’s garden.

Warm weather conditions had led to a low water flow, allowing the dog to slip through easily.

Ms Cullerton said Brunt received benefits but is able to pay a fine.

JP Allan Robertson deferred sentence for further investigations into possible compensation to the dead dog’s owner.

He said: “It’s all very well me fining Ms Brunt but that won’t compensate the people who have lost their pet.”

Dundee Doberman case

Meanwhile, at Dundee Sheriff Court, a 19-year-old who allowed a Doberman to maul a toddler’s face in the city has been given a chance to comply with a social work report.

Lennon McKay went to ground and “placed his head in the sand” after being convicted of being in charge of the dog while it was dangerously out of control.

His trial heard how the child needed 13 stitches after the attack, with the youngster’s mum describing how there was “blood everywhere”.

McKay, who admitted owning the dog called Kera, tried to incriminate another man who he claimed brought the dog to the address in Fintry in February 2023.

He was found guilty by a sheriff but failed to turn up for a social work appointment and his sentencing hearing in August.

McKay, of Liff Terrace, also failed to show up for other cases relating to a high-tariff structured deferred sentence but was finally hauled into custody on Wednesday.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said: “Unfortunately, what he’s done is he’s placed his head in the sand significantly.

“He had a number of fairly difficult family circumstances over a period of time which resulted in him sofa-surfing with his girlfriend.

“He accepts over a period of time he was frightened about what was going to happen to him.”

The child suffered five different wounds to his face in the dog attack, including a wound to his left eye which was described as “gaping”.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan deferred sentencing until next month and released him on bail.

Compensation in Angus case

A further dangerous dog case was heard at Forfar Sheriff Court last week.

The man in charge of a dangerously out-of-control bull mastiff which attacked a teenage boy and his dog in Carnoustie must pay compensation.

William McPhee, of the town’s Gibson Street, previously admitted being in charge of dangerous dog Dexter.

After almost 24 months in kennels, Dexter has been euthanised after charging at a 14-year-old boy and his Dogue de Bordeaux in November 2022 and biting both.

McPhee, 55, “couldn’t cope” with Dexter, who had been handed over by a neighbour.

The dog was unsupervised, untethered and unmuzzled when it attacked, injuring both the boy and his pet and police had to use batons to bring an end to Dexter’s “vicious” attack.

At a sentencing hearing, McPhee was ordered to pay £500 compensation to the teen and fined a total of £290.

