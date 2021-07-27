News / Angus & The Mearns ‘There could have been fatalities’: Pair describe moment they helped rescue six girls from water off Lunan Bay in Angus By Lindsey Hamilton July 27 2021, 5.00pm Updated: July 28 2021, 9.35am Owen Barron and Andrew Matthews, who helped to rescue six girls at Lunan Bay. Two men have described the moment they put their own lives at risk to help rescue six girls who were being dragged out to sea off Lunan Bay in Angus. The teenagers – some of whom were on inflatables – got into trouble on Monday afternoon after a rip current and the wind started pulling them away from the shore. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]