Stobswell shop handed over for community use until end of year

By Steven Rae
September 27 2021, 12.43pm Updated: September 27 2021, 12.45pm
Hillcrest shop Albert Street
From left to right: Annie Marrs, Lead Officer V&A Dundee; Helen King, Stobswell Forum; Angela Linton, Hillcrest chief executive; Councillor Georgia Cruickshank; and Colin Clement, Stobswell Forum chairman.

A Stobswell shop unit has been donated to community for use until the end of the year.

Hillcrest Homes has handed over the outlet at 162 Albert Street, which will serve as the base for a number of initiatives – including a Dundee Design Festival project, a Stobswell community consultation hub and a community Christmas hub.

During the design festival, which runs until October 3, the premises is serving as a concept shop where members of the public can build their own characters using body parts, similar to a large-scale Lego model.

 

Following the close of the festival, the unit will act as a point of contact for Stobswell residents where they can drop in to ask questions, offer their views on a range of subjects and access information.

In December, the shop will be transformed into a Christmas hub, acting as a central point for present donations, the distribution of food and wellness packages to vulnerable people, and the hosting of a Santa’s grotto and post office.

Councillor Georgia Cruickshank, who represents the Maryfield ward, said: “It’s great to see Hillcrest’s partnership working with the Stobswell community, and the free rental of the shop at 162 Albert Street to Dundee Design Festival is welcomed.

Hillcrest shop Albert Street
Georgia Cruickshank.

“I fully support the work of Stobswell Forum and I am delighted that they will be taking over the shop from October 3 through to December as a community consultation hub and then ultimately a Christmas hub.

“I urge members of the community to get involved in these two ventures, made possible through the generosity of Hillcrest.”

Angela Linton, chief executive of Hillcrest Homes, said: “Our commitment to the communities we operate in is hugely important to our organisation, so we’re delighted to be able to offer this property to the Stobswell community.

‘Huge community benefit’

“The various uses that the community will get out of the property will be of huge benefit, and it’s also a testament to the proactive work Stobswell Forum and Dundee Design Festival are doing in supporting the local area.”

Colin Clement of Stobswell Forum said: “The Stobswell Forum are delighted to be able to work in partnership with Hillcrest Homes and Dundee Design Festival to bring something unique and exciting to the Albert Street shopping centre, and we hope this will be the first of many new initiatives that will make Albert Street an even better place to visit and shop.”

