Dogs Trust launches appeal for Tayside and Fife foster carers

Animal lovers across Tayside and Fife are being asked if they have room in their home to care for a foster dog.

The Dogs Trust is extending its Home from Home fostering scheme to new areas.

The welfare charity is looking for fosterers in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

Foster carers look after a dog, helping them to “get back on their paws” and move one step closer to finding a forever home.

Appeal for dog foster carers in Tayside in Fife

Susan Tonner, manager at the charity’s West Calder rehoming centre, says the Home from Home scheme is a “very important part” of the charity’s work.

She said: “Some dogs are more suited to a home environment and these are the dogs we look to place into a foster home.

“Since the scheme started at our centre at the end of 2016, we have rehomed over 435 dogs through fostering with our aim being to rehome over 100 every year.

“This equates to around 4,000 days collectively per year when the dogs are in foster homes rather than kennels.

“Fostering allows us to really get to know our dogs so that we can match each individual dog with their perfect new home.

“We are excited to be extending our reach to new areas in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife where we currently don’t have any foster homes.

“Fosterers must have time and patience to help the dog adjust to their new surroundings and also be prepared to say goodbye to the dog in the future, which can often be the hardest part.

Foster carers play ‘pivotal role’ in rehoming dogs

“But as a fosterer you can be assured you have played a pivotal role in the successful happy future life of the dog and your next foster dog could be patiently waiting for your help.

“We couldn’t do our vital work without our fosterers and we are so incredibly grateful to have their loyal support.”

Margaret McKenzie, who has been fostering dogs for five years, said: “At my age you worry about taking on a dog and leaving it behind but with fostering you don’t have that worry.

“I get a lot of pleasure from knowing that I have helped give a rescue dog some TLC and then to see them go on to their forever home is wonderful.

“I also get to stay in touch with most of my foster families, who send me updates and pictures of how they are doing, which makes me happy and content knowing I played a part in the dog’s happy new life.”

How to foster

The Dogs Trust says that fosterers must have a love of dogs, a secure garden area, be at home most of the day and preferably not have young children.

The charity says it will support volunteers every step of the way providing food, bedding and any other practical things they need to make their new canine friend feel at home.

The charity also covers the costs of all veterinary treatment and will be working with local vets so any treatment will not involve a lot of travel. The length of time a dog is in foster care differs in each individual case.

Anyone interested in fostering or finding out more can contact West Calder’s Home from Home co-ordinator at hfhwestcalder@dogstrust.org.uk or call 01506 873 459.