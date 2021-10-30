Police probe after two cars had tyres slashed in Dundee street

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police have launched a probe after two cars had their tyres slashed in a Dundee street.

A silver Volkswagen and a silver Seat Alta were vandalised in Fullerton Road in the Lochee area of Dundee.

The damage is thought to have occurred between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Sunday, October 24.

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A silver Volkswagen and silver Seat Alta had tyres punctured between 7.30pm / 8.30pm on Sun 24 Oct in Fullarton St #Dundee– did you witness? Call 101 quoting CR/0031198/21 pic.twitter.com/0op1Yh36Og — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) October 29, 2021

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A silver Volkswagen as well as a Seat Alta had tyres punctured in Fullerton Road, Dundee.

“The incident happened between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Sunday, October 24.

“If anyone witnessed the incident they are urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0031198/21.”