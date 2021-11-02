Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee

COP26: Dundee’s Bob Servant denies flashing US president Joe Biden

By James Simpson
November 2 2021, 5.02pm
Bob Servant outside DC Thomson's Meadowside office in Dundee.
Bob Servant outside DC Thomson's Meadowside office in Dundee.

Dundee icon Bob Servant has denied flashing the US president during his COP26 visit to Scotland.

A light-hearted Twitter thread claims a “large naked Scottish man” took photographs of Joe Biden’s motorcade as it travelled on country roads.

Cheeseburger tycoon Bob Servant waded into the online conversation on Tuesday, day two of the climate conference, to deny any involvement.

BBC journalist, Jon Sopel tweeted that a pool report from the 46th presidents motorcade detailed “a large, naked Scottish man” had pictured them on a country road.

But the TV character denied allegations it was him in a tongue in cheek social media post.

Bob, played by Hollywood star, Brian Cox in the hit BBC series claimed he was “at the bowling” when the presidents motorcade was en route to Glasgow.

Tayside Police also got in on the act advising they were paying the business owner a visit in connection with the matter.

A spokesman for the force added: “We’re on our way round to discuss matters and will be there in a wee while Bob. Don’t bother putting the kettle on.”

Biden is attending COP26 in Glasgow, where on Monday he apologised for decisions made by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

What is COP26 and why does it matter?

