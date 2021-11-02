COP26: Dundee’s Bob Servant denies flashing US president Joe Biden

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee icon Bob Servant has denied flashing the US president during his COP26 visit to Scotland.

A light-hearted Twitter thread claims a “large naked Scottish man” took photographs of Joe Biden’s motorcade as it travelled on country roads.

Cheeseburger tycoon Bob Servant waded into the online conversation on Tuesday, day two of the climate conference, to deny any involvement.

BBC journalist, Jon Sopel tweeted that a pool report from the 46th presidents motorcade detailed “a large, naked Scottish man” had pictured them on a country road.

From the White House pool report on @POTUS journey from Edinburgh to Glasgow:

‘At one point when we were still on smaller country roads, a large, naked Scottish man stood in his front window taking a picture of the motorcade with his phone.’

Welcome to Scotland, Mr President — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) November 2, 2021

But the TV character denied allegations it was him in a tongue in cheek social media post.

Bob, played by Hollywood star, Brian Cox in the hit BBC series claimed he was “at the bowling” when the presidents motorcade was en route to Glasgow.

Stop sending me this, I was at the bowling and I can prove it. https://t.co/y2M1SLJXCb — Bob Servant (@bobservant) November 2, 2021

Tayside Police also got in on the act advising they were paying the business owner a visit in connection with the matter.

A spokesman for the force added: “We’re on our way round to discuss matters and will be there in a wee while Bob. Don’t bother putting the kettle on.”

We’re on our way round to discuss matters and will be there in a wee while Bob. Don’t bother putting the kettle on. pic.twitter.com/59nDICOYM3 — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) November 2, 2021

Biden is attending COP26 in Glasgow, where on Monday he apologised for decisions made by his predecessor, Donald Trump.