Humza Yousaf: Parents unite behind Dundee nursery after discrimination complaint upheld

Parents at a Dundee nursery have doubled down in their support for the establishment after a discrimination complaint by Scottish Government minister Humza Yousaf was upheld.

Guardians of youngsters at Little Scholars nursery in Broughty Ferry, said they had “no intentions” of removing their kids after a probe by the Care Inspectorate.

The regulator concluded the nursey had not “promoted fairness, equality and respect when offering placements” after Mr Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla tried to secure a place for their daughter, Amal.

The nursery’s lawyer has since called the statement “misleading”.

It comes after the couple claimed applications made at the same time by friends for children with “white Scottish-sounding names” were accepted, something the nursery has consistently denied.

Speaking outside the nursery, parents broadly said they supported Little Scholars.

‘I’ve felt sorry for the staff’

Jennifer Napier said: “I was very surprised when this whole thing came out in the first place.

“There are children from all different backgrounds who attend this nursery.

“Speaking of my own experience the staff have gone above and beyond time after time for my son.

“I’ve felt so sorry for the staff during this process but they’ve always remained really professional throughout.

“To hear the Care Inspectorate is upholding the complaint has really surprised me.

“Despite the statement they’ve come out with I don’t think this will sway any parents from bringing their children to this nursery.”

The 32-year-old supported the business for coming out with an immediate response labelling the regulators statement as an “extremely suspicious and highly misleading”.

She added: “I’m glad Little Scholars has come out and gave a response so quickly in light of the comments from the Care Inspectorate.

“Parents have backed the nursery throughout and they will continue to do so in my view.”

Full support

Another parent who did not wish to be named felt Mr Yousaf could have addressed his concerns with the nursery directly.

“I think it is totally unprofessional the way he has gone about it,” he said.

“The part I can’t understand is why he didn’t come to the nursery directly to voice his concern?

“Staff have been impacted by this, there is no question of that and all I can say is they’ve always been professional with me and my wife.

“I’m pleased the nursery have come out with a prompt response. The statement that has come out from the regulator will certainly not stop us from bringing our child here.

“My wife was one of those that had written in support of the business which was sent into the Care Inspectorate.

“We continue to back the staff and the business.”

Another parent sympathised with both parties involved.

He added: “Mr Yousaf is a parent like the rest of us and he is entitled to his opinion but certainly from my perspective we’ve never had any issues with the nursery.

“The events which have unfolded have taken me aback but throughout this we’ve always supported the nursery and will continue to do so.”