Home News Dundee

Police hunt men who targeted Dundee homes in spate of break-ins

By Jake Keith
November 4 2021, 6.23am Updated: November 4 2021, 7.10am
Police are investigating the break-ins
Police are hunting for two men who targeted homes in Dundee during a series of break-ins at the weekend.

In each incident, the suspects smashed windows or patio doors at the rear of the properties in an attempt to gain entry.

On one occasion, on Donald Gardens – just off South Road – they managed to gain access and steal jewellery and cash.

The other homes targeted were on Glamis Road, Dalrymple Terrace, Forfar Road, Broughty Ferry Road and Vorlich Drive.

All the crimes took place between Saturday and Sunday.

Homes targeted for high-value jewellery

Detective constable Amanda Sharp from Dundee CID has appealed for help from the public.

She said: “We believe the suspects were specifically targeting houses where they believed there would be high-value jewellery and it is vital we identify and trace them as quickly as possible.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have noticed the two suspects in any of the areas mentioned, or anything else at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference number 4165 of October 31, 2021. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

