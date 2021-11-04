Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Locals share photos of spectacular Northern Lights display over Tayside and Fife

By Neil Henderson
November 4 2021, 12.51pm
The dramatic display was visible to the naked eye across Tayside and Fife. Photo: Stuart Cowper
The dramatic display was visible to the naked eye across Tayside and Fife. Photo: Stuart Cowper

Locals have shared their photos of a spectacular Northern Lights display across Tayside and Fife.

Those prepared to sit out on Wednesday night were rewarded for their patience as the lights – also know and the Aurora Borealis – put on an eye-catching show.

Photographer Stuart Cowper was among those lucky enough to capture the display on camera in Perth.

‘Best display in years’

He said: “I knew it would be something special as there was a green milky glow that was clearly visible with the naked eye.

“The lights were most prominent and visible dancing across the night sky between 9.30pm and 10.15pm.

“We even got a bonus when atmospheric conditions allowed a further spike in Northern Lights activity at around 1am.

“It was the clearest display I’ve witnessed here in years and better than the sighting we were treated to in 2016.”

Fife resident Laura Dickson stopped at Loch Leven to capture this image of the Northern Lights.

Fifer Laura Dickson stopped her car close to Loch Leven at around 9.45pm to capture the Lights at the height of the display.

She said: “It’s the first time I’ve managed to see the lights.

“I’ve gone out when there have been alerts in the past but never seen anything.

“It only lasted for around 15 minutes but it was clearly visible across the night sky.”

Others took to social media to share their pictures of the Northern Lights.

Stargazers have been taking advantage of the increased chance of sightings brought about by a huge solar flare emitted from the sun last week.

The phenomenon is created by disturbances in the Earth’s magnetosphere caused by a flow of particles from the sun.

These are usually concentrated around the Earth’s magnetic poles and, if atmospheric conditions allow, can create spectacular displays.

It is the second time this week that spectacular images have emerged of the Northern Lights in the area.

Can I see the Northern Lights again this week?

Experts say that opportunities to view further displays will continue until the weekend, but actual sightings do depend on favourable atmospheric conditions as well as clear skies locally.

According to VisitScotland, Angus and the Fife coast are among the best places in Scotland to see them.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier