Locals share photos of spectacular Northern Lights display over Tayside and Fife

Locals have shared their photos of a spectacular Northern Lights display across Tayside and Fife.

Those prepared to sit out on Wednesday night were rewarded for their patience as the lights – also know and the Aurora Borealis – put on an eye-catching show.

Photographer Stuart Cowper was among those lucky enough to capture the display on camera in Perth.

‘Best display in years’

He said: “I knew it would be something special as there was a green milky glow that was clearly visible with the naked eye.

“The lights were most prominent and visible dancing across the night sky between 9.30pm and 10.15pm.

“We even got a bonus when atmospheric conditions allowed a further spike in Northern Lights activity at around 1am.

“It was the clearest display I’ve witnessed here in years and better than the sighting we were treated to in 2016.”

Fifer Laura Dickson stopped her car close to Loch Leven at around 9.45pm to capture the Lights at the height of the display.

She said: “It’s the first time I’ve managed to see the lights.

“I’ve gone out when there have been alerts in the past but never seen anything.

“It only lasted for around 15 minutes but it was clearly visible across the night sky.”

Others took to social media to share their pictures of the Northern Lights.

It’s not every night you get to see the northern lights from @ScotRail Montrose stations footbridge! (Only had my phone camera excuse the image quality) pic.twitter.com/MimxBuQrVx — Conor (@_ConorCook) November 3, 2021

Stargazers have been taking advantage of the increased chance of sightings brought about by a huge solar flare emitted from the sun last week.

The phenomenon is created by disturbances in the Earth’s magnetosphere caused by a flow of particles from the sun.

These are usually concentrated around the Earth’s magnetic poles and, if atmospheric conditions allow, can create spectacular displays.

It is the second time this week that spectacular images have emerged of the Northern Lights in the area.

Can I see the Northern Lights again this week?

Experts say that opportunities to view further displays will continue until the weekend, but actual sightings do depend on favourable atmospheric conditions as well as clear skies locally.

According to VisitScotland, Angus and the Fife coast are among the best places in Scotland to see them.