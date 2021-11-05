Hundreds gather in Dundee City Square for climate change protest

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hundreds of people marched through Dundee city centre as part of a day of climate protests across Scotland.

Protestors travelled from Perthshire and Angus for the Tayside COP26 day of action on Friday.

Campaigners marched through Dundee before descending on City Square.

It coincided with similar parades in Glasgow which saw thousands of people marching through Kelvingrove Park – including climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Whilst many locally were pleased to see the spotlight on COP26 global climate talks in Glasgow, they welcomed the volume of people attending the local event.

Among the marchers were schoolchildren, students, councillors, parents and grandparents all calling for change to protect the planet.

University of Dundee medical student Emma Tennant, said movements like Tayside COP26 are important in highlighting the current climate crisis.

She added: “Climate change is the biggest threat to human health in the 21st Century.

“I think activism and raising awareness is really important.

“It’s nice to see so many faces, especially the kids coming along – it’s their future and it’s nice to see them engaging.

“I’ve been keeping up to date with the COP26 events in Glasgow and hopefully we will see change both locally and globally.”

‘Turnout has been great’

Scottish Greens Dundee and Angus co-convener, Bradley Booth joined the march near the University of Dundee.

He said: “The turnout for the event has been great, the march and the rally is more than I could have wanted.

“Everyday you see more and more on the news of the impact climate change is having.

“With that and COP26 in Glasgow more people are waking up to what the future could hold for us.

“You hear so much about the divide between the generations, in regards to climate change but there is so many people of different ages here which I’m pleased to see.

“There is still lots of work to be done both globally and locally in Dundee, in particular with the city being one of the most car centric cities in Scotland.”

‘Climate change affects everyone’

Friends of the Earth Tayside coordinator, Andy Llanwarne said it is “important” for people in Dundee and the surrounding area to be a part of the COP26 movement.

He added: “We think it is important for people locally to have an opportunity to come together and speak out to make their voices heard.

“Climate change affects everyone and people want action on a local level as well.

“It’s not just a matter for international leaders – we need to adapt the way we consume things, the way we travel and the way we live in Tayside.

“There are people here who recognise the importance of this, we’ve had faith groups here, environmental groups and school children attending.

“We can’t avoid the seriousness of the situation, since the turn of the century, we’ve seen more and more extreme climate weather events taking place.

“We are very encouraged by the attendance at the event in the City Square and these are only getting stronger in numbers.”