David Wotherspoon named in Canada squad as St Johnstone star’s World Cup dream edges closer

By Alan Temple
November 5 2021, 4.53pm
In action: Wotherspoon
St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon has been named in the Canada squad for this month’s crunch CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Mexico.

Canada occupy third spot in the ‘final stage’ qualification group after six fixtures, just four points adrift of section leaders Mexico.

The top three places earn automatic places at the 2022 World Cup.

Panama and Costa Rica — two and four points behind Canada, respectively — are the biggest threat to their hopes of a direct route to Qatar.

“The minimum goal at the end of every window is to finish in the top three,” boss John Herdman told TSN.

“But these games give us the chance to create separation between us and Costa Rica and the potential of closing the gap on Mexico.”

Canada host Costa Rica on November 12 before facing Mexico four days later, with Wotherspoon seeking to add to his 10 caps.

Both matches take place at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

The international break omen that bodes well for St Johnstone ahead of St Mirren clash – REVEALED!

