Cupar Golf Club hosting town’s annual fireworks display on Saturday November 6

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cupar Golf Club are hosting the town’s annual fireworks display on Saturday November 6.

Former golf club captain Hugh Ironside said the club was delighted that Fireworx Scotland Ltd had been commissioned to run the organised display.

Hugh said the natural contours of the golf course makes a “great arena”.

He added: “After a year’s break due to Covid-19, Cupar Fireworks Display is back.

“Once again Cupar Golf Club are hosts.

“The clubhouse will be open to all.

“The resident caterers Greenhouse Bar & Grill will be providing food and beverages. “Stalls include tombola & merchandise.

“Gates open at 4pm for 6pm display provided by pyrotechnic specialist Fireworx Scotland Ltd.” Entry is £2.50 per person.

Spectacles

The Courier told earlier this week that despite the pandemic putting paid to some of the major annual displays across the area, community groups are determined to give families a spectacle to remember.

The main annual displays in Dundee and Perth are not going ahead this year.

But here are eight Bonfire Night fireworks events taking place across Tayside and Fife over the weekend.