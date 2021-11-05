Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The international break omen that bodes well for St Johnstone ahead of St Mirren clash – REVEALED!

By Eric Nicolson
November 5 2021, 12.00pm
St Johnstone have done well in games ahead of international breaks under Callum Davidson.
How St Johnstone have fared coming back from international breaks will be something for manager Callum Davidson to ponder on Saturday night.

There will be a League Cup semi-final to be won.

For now, ensuring a proud record of never having lost going into one of those fortnights off is continued against St Mirren is his sole focus.

Since taking over from Tommy Wright the Perth boss has overseen three victories and one draw prior to a break.

And this weekend’s opponents feature heavily in the story, even when they weren’t the opposition.

 

St Johnstone 1-0 St Mirren – 19/08/2020

Coming after two home games which ended in late defeats, this was a significant victory for Davidson and his team.

They had dominated Aberdeen and Hibs but couldn’t turn excellent play between the boxes into goals and points.

Avoiding an unwanted McDiarmid Park hat-trick was essential.

The Buddies were second best in every department and Saints should have had more than Stevie May’s near post, 72nd minute finish to show for it.

 

St Johnstone 1-0 Ross County – 20/03/2021

This is a game that gave Glenn Middleton a memory to cherish.

Thrown on as a second half substitute, the on-loan Rangers forward scored a dramatic late winner.

Coupled with St Mirren’s draw at Hamilton, it meant Saints secured top six football and European qualification through their league position suddenly became a possibility.

It was Middleton’s first goal of the season and there was even better yet to come as all St Mirren fans know only too well.

 

St Mirren 0-0 St Johnstone – 29/08/2021

From the memorable to the instantly forgettable.

This season’s draw was probably a better one for Davidson’s side than Jim Goodwin’s.

Ali McCann played his last game for St Johnstone against St Mirren.

Speculation about the possible departures of star players over the subsequent couple of days was building and the match proved to be the last for Jason Kerr and Ali McCann in St Johnstone colours.

The Perth side were poor in the first half but improved after the break and nearly snatched all three points when Middleton struck the crossbar with a free-kick at the death.

 

St Johnstone 3-1 Dundee – 2/10/2021

The last time Saints went into an international break they did so in style.

The backline was an untested one but the hosts played superbly, with Michael O’Halloran, Chris Kane and Stevie May stars of the show in a one-sided contest.

It’s the biggest margin of victory at McDiarmid in a Premiership match since Davidson took charge.

Something similar against St Mirren on Saturday would do nicely.

