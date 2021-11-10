Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee man with ‘threatening’ neighbour fears for family’s safety

By Katy Scott
November 10 2021, 11.45am
dundee neighbour
The Marchwinski family, from left: Wife Daria with two-month-old Patrick, Maya, 3, Jan and Antonia, 6 (front).

A Dundee dad claims his family has been terrorised by an anti-social neighbour for more than five months.

Jan Marchwiński said he and his family have not slept soundly since June due to an aggressive neighbour.

He says his neighbour will allegedly scream and bang things for “hours” upon hearing any sound.

The Charleston father claims the family GP said his children suffer from anxiety due to the loud and threatening behaviour.

Children feel unsafe

Jan, who has lived in the flat for six years, said the man screams and shouts whenever he hears a noise from their top floor flat. However, some weeks pass with no issues at all.

“He gets angry when he hears the children,” said Jan, 29.

“He is screaming, shouting and banging whenever there is any sound.

“But when the children hear him screaming, they get scared and start crying. It’s affecting their mental health.

“My daughter’s stomach hurts whenever he starts making noise because she is so upset.”

dundee neighbour
Jan and his family have experienced lots of issues due to one downstairs neighbour.

Jan has spoken to people with children in the neighbouring block of flats who have not faced any similar issues.

“Other flats have children, but they don’t have to deal with this,” he said.

“One week I had to call the police on him every day but then the next week, he will be silent.

“He called the police on us once just because he heard the children dancing.”

‘I don’t sleep anymore’

Jan says the issues started in June and escalated from there.

“Now my wife is scared to go downstairs or use the garden,” he said.

Jan says there has been two loud confrontations between the two men, but nothing has been resolved yet.

“I don’t sleep anymore,” said Jan.

“We always have problems – every time it is the same.

“I am scared he will become violent. I am scared for the life of my daughters.

“I’ve sent 50 emails to the council, but they do nothing.”

dundee neighbour
The Dundee resident has experienced issues with his neighbour for over five months.

Jan says the council told him he does not currently have enough housing points to move and there are people ahead of the family in the queue for housing.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council takes allegations of anti-social behaviour very seriously.

“We will continue to liaise with the tenant directly about the anti-social behaviour complaint they have raised and the action taken.

“Our housing service has assessed the tenant’s rehousing application in accordance with our allocation policy.

“If they wish to discuss their rehousing application further they should contact our lettings centre directly.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers have attended with regards to noise complaints.

“Both parties have been spoken to and advice has been given.”

More from The Courier