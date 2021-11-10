Dundee man with ‘threatening’ neighbour fears for family’s safety

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee dad claims his family has been terrorised by an anti-social neighbour for more than five months.

Jan Marchwiński said he and his family have not slept soundly since June due to an aggressive neighbour.

He says his neighbour will allegedly scream and bang things for “hours” upon hearing any sound.

The Charleston father claims the family GP said his children suffer from anxiety due to the loud and threatening behaviour.

Children feel unsafe

Jan, who has lived in the flat for six years, said the man screams and shouts whenever he hears a noise from their top floor flat. However, some weeks pass with no issues at all.

“He gets angry when he hears the children,” said Jan, 29.

“He is screaming, shouting and banging whenever there is any sound.

“But when the children hear him screaming, they get scared and start crying. It’s affecting their mental health.

“My daughter’s stomach hurts whenever he starts making noise because she is so upset.”

Jan has spoken to people with children in the neighbouring block of flats who have not faced any similar issues.

“Other flats have children, but they don’t have to deal with this,” he said.

“One week I had to call the police on him every day but then the next week, he will be silent.

“He called the police on us once just because he heard the children dancing.”

‘I don’t sleep anymore’

Jan says the issues started in June and escalated from there.

“Now my wife is scared to go downstairs or use the garden,” he said.

Jan says there has been two loud confrontations between the two men, but nothing has been resolved yet.

“I don’t sleep anymore,” said Jan.

“We always have problems – every time it is the same.

“I am scared he will become violent. I am scared for the life of my daughters.

“I’ve sent 50 emails to the council, but they do nothing.”

Jan says the council told him he does not currently have enough housing points to move and there are people ahead of the family in the queue for housing.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council takes allegations of anti-social behaviour very seriously.

“We will continue to liaise with the tenant directly about the anti-social behaviour complaint they have raised and the action taken.

“Our housing service has assessed the tenant’s rehousing application in accordance with our allocation policy.

“If they wish to discuss their rehousing application further they should contact our lettings centre directly.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers have attended with regards to noise complaints.

“Both parties have been spoken to and advice has been given.”