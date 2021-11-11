Police called to three-vehicle crash on Glenrothes roundabout

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police were called to a three-vehicle crash on a Glenrothes roundabout on Thursday night.

Emergency services rushed to the Queensway Roundabout in the Auchmuty area of Glenrothes just after 7pm.

The Fife collision involved three vehicles, however it is currently unknown whether there were any injuries.

Police officers attended the scene shortly after the crash, but a spokesperson has confirmed that the incident is no longer ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the Queensway Roundabout in Glenrothes around 7.05pm on Thursday 11 November to a report of a three-vehicle crash.

“The incident is not ongoing and enquiries are continuing.”