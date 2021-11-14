Dundee student on search for stolen motorbike

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee university student is appealing for people to help her reunite with her stolen motorbike.

Shannon Kennedy last saw her bike, a black 1988 Honda Bros 400, outside her flat on Baxter Park Terrace at about 8pm on October 21.

The bike has no brand stickers, no windscreen, two distinct light grey marks in the paintwork on the left-hand side of the petrol tank and the number plate has been ripped off since it went missing.

Shannon got a lift from a friend to her job at Gourdie Croft Beefeater steak restaurant the following day (Friday) and did not realise her bike had been taken until she returned from work on the Saturday evening.

She has since worked out that her bike was taken on October 22 before 3pm, following several appeals on social media.

Shannon, who also studies animation at the University of Dundee, added that the bike has been spotted multiple times across Dundee between October 22 and 25, including the Hilltown, Fintry and Mill o’ Main areas.

Despite all of these sightings it is yet to be recovered and anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police.

Shannon said that as well as being her only mode of transport to work and university, the bike is very sentimental to her.

Bike has ‘sentimental value’

She said: “It’s not an expensive bike at all but it has sentimental value as my dad helped me get it in April 2019.

“Even if I don’t find it I just want a little bit of closure, even just finding out what happened to it.

“My 15-minute journey to work driving on my bike now takes me an hour on the bus, it’s a bit of a pain.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At about 9.50pm on Saturday, October 23, a report was made to police regarding the theft of motorbike outside an address on Baxter Park Terrace.

“Inquiries into the incident remain ongoing.”

Those with information are encouraged to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 0031163/21.