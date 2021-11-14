Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee student on search for stolen motorbike

By Emma Duncan
November 14 2021, 5.48pm Updated: November 14 2021, 8.59pm
Enquiries are ongoing into the theft

A Dundee university student is appealing for people to help her reunite with her stolen motorbike.

Shannon Kennedy last saw her bike, a black 1988 Honda Bros 400, outside her flat on Baxter Park Terrace at about 8pm on October 21.

The bike has no brand stickers, no windscreen, two distinct light grey marks in the paintwork on the left-hand side of the petrol tank and the number plate has been ripped off since it went missing.

Shannon got a lift from a friend to her job at Gourdie Croft Beefeater steak restaurant the following day (Friday) and did not realise her bike had been taken until she returned from work on the Saturday evening.

What the stolen motorbike looks like

She has since worked out that her bike was taken on October 22 before 3pm, following several appeals on social media.

Shannon, who also studies animation at the University of Dundee, added that the bike has been spotted multiple times across Dundee between October 22 and 25, including the Hilltown, Fintry and Mill o’ Main areas.

Despite all of these sightings it is yet to be recovered and anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police.

Shannon said that as well as being her only mode of transport to work and university, the bike is very sentimental to her.

Bike has ‘sentimental value’

She said: “It’s not an expensive bike at all but it has sentimental value as my dad helped me get it in April 2019.

“Even if I don’t find it I just want a little bit of closure, even just finding out what happened to it.

“My 15-minute journey to work driving on my bike now takes me an hour on the bus, it’s a bit of a pain.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At about 9.50pm on Saturday, October 23, a report was made to police regarding the theft of motorbike outside an address on Baxter Park Terrace.

“Inquiries into the incident remain ongoing.”

Those with information are encouraged to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 0031163/21.

